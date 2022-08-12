Hollins fire and rescue volunteers suspended amid embezzlement investigation

All volunteers at the Hollins Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad have been suspended pending an investigation in into possible embezzlement.

The county’s fire and rescue department, police department and internal auditor were made aware of concerns involving the operations of the Hollins station, Roanoke County announced Friday.

The police department and internal auditor have launched an investigation “that will be extensive due to the nature of the offense,” the news release said. “As these will be prolonged investigations, additional information will not be available in the near future.”

Public Information Officer Amy Whittaker said the focus of the investigation is on the Hollins volunteer organization, not career staff members of the Roanoke County department.

“We don't want citizens to become alarmed and think that there will be an interruption in service,” Whittaker said in an email.

The county said the Hollins stations’ response to calls for service has been minimal in recent years. Career personnel have “for approximately 20 years provided 24-hour ambulance coverage and 24-hour fire coverage,” the news release concluded.

A search warrant certified in Roanoke Circuit Court on July 18 indicates police are investigating Rescue Chief Jeff Edwards.

“He had been purchasing a large amount of food and there were numerous other charges that were unexplained and unapproved by the board,” the affidavit included in the search warrant said. “One of the receipts that he turned in as a crew meal appeared to be a lunch purchased for he and his girlfriend.”

The filed warrant requested approval to search Edward’s girlfriend’s residence for “items belonging to Roanoke County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad Hollins #5.”

The search warrant requests permission to seize items including banking documents, shipping documents, receipts, data from Edwards’ cellphone and keys to a 2012 Dodge Durango registered the Hollins fire and rescue squad.

The Roanoke County Police Department first became aware of Edward’s purchasing activity July 1, when it was reported, the affidavit said.

On June 27 by email, and on June 30 and July 11 in person, Edwards was asked to turn over the Durango, the bank cards for the accounts held by the Hollins station, post office box keys and safety deposit keys. His deadline was July 15.

“The first notification on June 27 advised that there were to be no further purchases made whatsoever, so that the accounts could be brought up to date and delinquent bills could be paid,” the affidavit said.

When the affidavit was submitted for court approval in mid-July, none of the requested items had been returned by Edwards.

“He continues to make purchases that appear personal in nature due to the dollar amounts and the fact there are purchases on days he is not acting in his official capacity,” the affidavit said.

Investigators have accessed and reviewed records connected to the Hollins stations’ bank account between 2020 and 2022.

“In 2021 a minimal number of receipts were turned in as compared to 2020 records,” the affidavit said. “In 2022 there were some receipts turned in January and February. Numerous receipts since February 2022 have not been turned in.”

Police said receipts have been requested from Edwards several times, “however, he will not provide them,” the affidavit said.

It is not clear whether Edwards has turned over the items requested by law enforcement since the search warrant was filed.

Search warrants related to the embezzlement investigation have also been filed in Roanoke County and Salem Circuit courts, but they are either sealed or have not yet been accessed.