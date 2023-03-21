Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a break-in at a Hardy-area residence.

Alexander Bryce Gill, of Hardy has been charged with two felony counts of statutory burglary of a dwelling and two felony counts of intentionally damaging property valued at over $1,000, the sheriff's office said in a press release Tuesday.

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hardy Road for "a possible breaking and entering in process."

The homeowner provided investigators with surveillance camera footage from outside the residence, "which provided a clear description of the suspect and their clothing," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies canvassed the area and located Gill, whose appearance matched the "physical description of the assailant and was wearing the same clothing as depicted in the video surveillance," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies took Gill into custody. He is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.