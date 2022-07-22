Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found early Friday in Roanoke park

Roanoke police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found early Friday in a city park.

An E-911 call around 4:20 a.m. alerted authorities to a "suspicious situation" at Belmont Park in southeast Roanoke. Responding officers found an unresponsive injured female who had been fatally shot.

"No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The victim was not immediately publicly identified pending notification of family, police said.