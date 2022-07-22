 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Homicide investigation underway after woman's body found early Friday in Roanoke park

Roanoke police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found early Friday in a city park.

An E-911 call around 4:20 a.m. alerted authorities to a "suspicious situation" at Belmont Park in southeast Roanoke. Responding officers found an unresponsive injured female who had been fatally shot. 

"No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with "RoanokePD." Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

The victim was not immediately publicly identified pending notification of family, police said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon defiant after found guilty for contempt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert