Honduran national pleads no contest to charges for fatal Blue Ridge Parkway crash

FINCASTLE — A Honduran national entered a no contest plea on Tuesday to charges he faced from a Blue Ridge Parkway vehicle crash that killed two passengers and severely injured a third.
Efrain Noel Hernandez-Claros, 24, faces up to 50 years in prison on two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated driving under the influence with maiming. He signed a plea agreement in which the Botetourt County prosecutor, after consulting with victims’ families, will not ask for more than 15 years. Hernandez faces a mandatory two years, one for each manslaughter count.
Hernandez, who told a park ranger that he drank 13 beers before the Aug. 29, 2020, rollover crash near milepost 105, had a blood alcohol content of 0.101 afterward, Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said, reading from a written stipulation that Hernandez signed. The legal limit in Virginia is 0.08 percent.
Botetourt County Circuit Judge Joel Branscom accepted the plea arrangement and a sentencing hearing, including a pre-sentence report and victim impact statements, is scheduled for Jan. 6.
Hernandez, who wore jail-issue clothes and shackles on his legs, has been in the county jail since his arrest. He spoke through an interpreter as he entered his pleas and answered Branscom's questions about his awareness of the proceedings.
Park police and Botetourt County emergency workers responded to the crash at 7:04 p.m., where they found a Dodge Durango upright but heavily damaged, Alexander said, reading the report into the record.
About 50 feet away lay Juvier Alexander Espinoza-Regaldo, 19, dead at the scene. Christian David Spil-Canales, 23, lay about 100 feet away, in respiratory failure. Spil-Canales died three-and-a-half hours later. Jorge Moran-Hernandez, 19, no relation to the defendant, was pinned under the passenger side rear wheel. His multiple injuries included an open fracture to the right femur and a concussion.
“He was conscious and intermittently screaming in pain,” Alexander said, reading from the document.
Moran-Hernandez, who is walking with difficulty on crutches after rehabilitation, will face resulting difficulties throughout his life, Alexander said.
Hernandez, apparently the only person in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured in the crash, Alexander told the judge.
Hernandez had borrowed the car from his boss. He first told an officer that he did not recall who was driving, but later said that he was driving 55 miles per hour when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. Crash investigators determined, however, that he was driving 86 in the seconds before the crash.
The investigation determined that he drove onto the shoulder then off of it, beginning a 284-foot skid before the Durango rolled multiple times, ejecting Hernandez’ passengers.
The National Park Service, which investigated, ceded prosecution to Botetourt County. Hernandez's court-appointed lawyer, Suzanne Moushegian, of Salem, told Branscom that immigration authorities have placed a hold on her client.