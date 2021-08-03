Honduran national pleads no contest to charges for fatal Blue Ridge Parkway crash

Park police and Botetourt County emergency workers responded to the crash at 7:04 p.m., where they found a Dodge Durango upright but heavily damaged, Alexander said, reading the report into the record.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About 50 feet away lay Juvier Alexander Espinoza-Regaldo, 19, dead at the scene. Christian David Spil-Canales, 23, lay about 100 feet away, in respiratory failure. Spil-Canales died three-and-a-half hours later. Jorge Moran-Hernandez, 19, no relation to the defendant, was pinned under the passenger side rear wheel. His multiple injuries included an open fracture to the right femur and a concussion.

“He was conscious and intermittently screaming in pain,” Alexander said, reading from the document.

Moran-Hernandez, who is walking with difficulty on crutches after rehabilitation, will face resulting difficulties throughout his life, Alexander said.

Hernandez, apparently the only person in the vehicle who was wearing a seat belt, was uninjured in the crash, Alexander told the judge.

Hernandez had borrowed the car from his boss. He first told an officer that he did not recall who was driving, but later said that he was driving 55 miles per hour when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. Crash investigators determined, however, that he was driving 86 in the seconds before the crash.