Human remains found in southwest Roanoke County identified, county police say

Roanoke County police said Thursday that remains found last week off Bent Mountain Road have been identified as those of a man who was reported missing in February.

A human skull was found and reported by a resident just before 12:30 p.m. April 14 in the 7500 block of Old Mill Road, off Bent Mountain Road, authorities said.

"The medical examiner has confirmed the remains found are those of Sheldon Lee Stacey, 30, of Roanoke County," according to county police.

Stacey was reported missing Feb. 16, having last been seen by his mother Feb. 14, according to county police.

Search efforts by a tracking bloodhound and a drone conducted after the initial report of his disappearance were unsuccessful in locating Stacey.

