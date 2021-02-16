Human remains found on Hollins University campus

Human remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Hollins University, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The remains were found on the outer edge of the private school's property and reported to authorities, officials said. The Hollins campus spans 475 acres, according to its website.

The police said it didn't appear that the matter was connected to the university itself but didn't elaborate.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and authorities will be on site collecting evidence through Wednesday.

Hollins learned of the discovery from the police department, said a university spokesman. In an email alert, a copy of which was obtained by The Roanoke Times, administrators relayed the news to students and staff.

"RCPD has notified us that at this time, this matter does not involve any member of the Hollins University community," read the message. "We will continue to provide updates as warranted."

Hollins is fully cooperating in the investigation, said both the county police and the school.

A university spokesman deferred to the police for more information Tuesday night. Authorities said no additional details would be immediately released.

