I-81 southbound in Roanoke County reopens after crash that kills trucker

A Flordia trucker died in a tractor-trailer crash Sunday on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County that blocked southbound lanes at the 135.5 mile marker from late morning to midafternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.

Alan Everett Peck, 52, of Leesburg, Fla, was driving a Kenworth tractor-trailer that ran off the left side of the highway into the median and overturned at approximately 10:39 a.m. Peck, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. A passenger in the truck was injured and flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.