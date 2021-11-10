In Capitol riot case, prosecutors oppose ex-Rocky Mount police officer's release from jail

Prosecutors are opposing a former Rocky Mount police officer’s request to be released from jail pending his trial on charges of participating in the insurrection of Jan. 6.

An attorney for Thomas “T.J.” Robertson asked a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to place him on home incarceration, writing in a motion last month that he had learned to comply with the judge’s orders. In August, Judge Christopher Cooper found the Robertson had violated his bond by ordering firearms online after being told he was not allowed to have them.

In a response filed late Wednesday, prosecutors argued that following the instructions of a judge is not something that a former police officer should have to learn.

Such a request “makes a mockery of the badge he used to wear,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi wrote.

Aloi also noted that Robertson has expressed no remorse for his actions, which suggested that he still fails to appreciate the seriousness of entering the U.S. Capitol while it was being stormed by an angry horde of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

At a hearing earlier in the day, Cooper said he would rule on Robertson’s motion for release after prosecutors had filed their response.