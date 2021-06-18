In lawsuit, patient says Carilion should have prevented sexual assault

A former patient is suing Carilion Clinic after a sexual assault that she says occurred during a stay in a psychiatric unit.
According to a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Roanoke Circuit Court, a woman in the midst of a psychotic episode so severe that medical staff were checking on her every 15 minutes was sexually attacked by another patient. The attack in August 2019 left lingering effects that include anxiety, depression and medical bills, the lawsuit said.
Filed by Roanoke attorney Carrol Ching of Fishwick and Associates, the lawsuit says that Carilion Clinic should have prevented the attack. The lawsuit asks for a finding of negligence and an award of $5 million, or alternatively, a finding of medical malpractice and an award of $2.4 million. Either award would be compensatory damages, and attorneys’ fees are sought as well.
“This case seeks justice for the sexual attack upon a vulnerable psychiatric patient,” attorney John Fishwick said in an emailed statement.
A Carilion Clinic spokeswoman said Friday that it would take some time for Carilion to respond to the lawsuit.
The Roanoke Times is not naming the woman who filed the lawsuit because she is an alleged victim of sexual assault. Nor is the paper identifying the accused attacker, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
Instead, the lawsuit was filed against three entities of Carilion Clinic and against Dr. Justin B. White, Dr. Xavier Preud’homme and nurse Angela Wells.
The lawsuit outlines a series of events that began on July 29, 2019, when a woman came to the emergency room at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and said that she felt fatigued, had not been eating or sleeping, and did not feel like herself. The woman had a history of anxiety and major depression disorder and was on the autism spectrum, and was under stress from school, work and living with family, the lawsuit said.
The woman was not admitted to the hospital but returned the next day, brought by her counselor for more evaluation. This time, she was admitted and on July 31, an involuntary treatment order was entered, the lawsuit said.
Soon afterward, the woman’s condition “deteriorated further into psychosis,” the lawsuit said.
By the early morning of Aug. 6, the woman had been placed on antipsychotic medication and staff were to observe her every 15 minutes. She had difficulty communicating with hospital staff members and had told them that she heard voices saying that she was going to hell. White had evaluated her and concluded the woman had “major depressive disorder, recurrent (with suicidal ideation), with psychotic features, with melancholic features,” the lawsuit said.
In a second evaluation, White found that the woman’s insight and judgment were limited, and that she had “decompensated into an acute psychosis with a near catatonic state,” the lawsuit said.
The woman was not sleeping, instead pacing the halls or staring at a television near the nurses’ station, the lawsuit said.
Another patient, a man who had been previously hospitalized for manic and psychotic symptoms, and who was known for making inappropriate sexual suggestions to female nurses, began trying to convince the woman to come into his room, the lawsuit said. Somewhere between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., the woman went into his room, then into the bathroom and engaged in sexual intercourse with him, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said the woman was in a catatonic state. “She was unable to consent to a sexual encounter due to her severe depression and psychosis,” the lawsuit said.
Hospital staff found the woman and man in the bathroom at about 5:30 a.m., the lawsuit said. The woman told staff that she had been sexually assaulted, the lawsuit said.
The woman remained in Carilion’s care until Sept. 24, when she was released and began follow-up counseling with another provider.
Due to the hospitalization, the woman’s graduation from community college was delayed and she lost several scholarships that had been awarded to her, the lawsuit said.
The man accused of committing the assault also was released and the woman sometimes encounters him in downtown Roanoke, which had prompted panic attacks and ongoing anxiety, the lawsuit said.