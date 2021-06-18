In lawsuit, patient says Carilion should have prevented sexual assault

In a second evaluation, White found that the woman’s insight and judgment were limited, and that she had “decompensated into an acute psychosis with a near catatonic state,” the lawsuit said.

The woman was not sleeping, instead pacing the halls or staring at a television near the nurses’ station, the lawsuit said.

Another patient, a man who had been previously hospitalized for manic and psychotic symptoms, and who was known for making inappropriate sexual suggestions to female nurses, began trying to convince the woman to come into his room, the lawsuit said. Somewhere between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., the woman went into his room, then into the bathroom and engaged in sexual intercourse with him, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the woman was in a catatonic state. “She was unable to consent to a sexual encounter due to her severe depression and psychosis,” the lawsuit said.

Hospital staff found the woman and man in the bathroom at about 5:30 a.m., the lawsuit said. The woman told staff that she had been sexually assaulted, the lawsuit said.

The woman remained in Carilion’s care until Sept. 24, when she was released and began follow-up counseling with another provider.