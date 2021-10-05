In state mental health system after long-ago murder, Floyd man seeks to leave institution

FLOYD — Twenty-nine years ago, Thomas Lonnie Helms Jr. was accused of the rape and murder of a 77-year-old Floyd County woman, then eventually declared not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to the state mental health system.

On Tuesday, Helms, now 61, returned to Floyd County Circuit Court to say that he is ready to return to life outside an institution.

"I'm focused on moving ahead," Helms told a judge, speaking in sign language through an interpreter because he cannot hear or speak. "What's behind me is behind me. I was sick. … We need to move forward and toward new goals in life."

There was little chance, however, that there would be any immediate release order.

The most recent report from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services said that Helms remained dangerous, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Hupp noted. Helms' attorney, Fred Kellerman of Christiansburg, said this his client would always require supervision and that an appropriate place for Helms to live has not been located.

Kellerman, who recently began representing Helms, said that he requested Tuesday's review hearing partly because it had been about four years since Helms' last review and he wanted to make sure the case would not be forgotten.