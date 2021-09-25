In unusual move, federal judge leaves courtroom while defense attorney makes his argument

Police videos and photos missing

Hambrick testified that he never actually entered the truck before getting a search warrant, and that he could clearly see the firearms by using a flashlight while standing outside its open door.

Asked why his body camera did not show the firearms, Hambrick explained that it must have slipped out of its harness, and that technical issues often caused the footage to be choppy and incomplete.

Schiffelbein also learned for the first time that day from testimony that photographs taken of the guns were later lost, and that a camera on the dashboard of Hambrick’s patrol cruiser had not been working for more than a year.

Based on that information, he began to ask if there were any written reports or information that would corroborate or refute the deputy’s claims.

Johnson objected, arguing that the government was not aware of any such information, and that Schiffelbein’s questions were irrelevant to the topic of the hearing. Dillon sustained her objection, saying “Let’s just move on to the issues before the court today.”