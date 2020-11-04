Indictments handed down in 2 Roanoke homicides, multiple gun attacks

Other indictments Monday:

• Brent Lamont Dinkins, 21, on more than a dozen counts from a Sept. 22 shooting on Interstate 581, including malicious wounding and attempted murder. Investigators believe the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. while the victim was driving in the southbound corridor between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits. Police have said the incident seems to have been part of an altercation and was not a random attack.

• Jordan Iman Witcher, on counts of armed robbery, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied building and four other firearm offenses from an Aug. 31 incident.

• Justin Thomas Meade, 23, and David Hunter Wills, 25, both of Roanoke, charged in a Oct. 25 shootout that prosecutors said occurred "right in the middle of the day" near the Days Inn on Orange Avenue. Both men face counts of attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

• Lamont Jerome Griffin Jr., 21, of Salem, charged with malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm. Police announced Monday that Griffin's charges are connected to a non-fatal shooting on June 2 and a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier that day at 19th Street and Orange Avenue, involving an unmarked Virginia State Police car. Additional information about the link between those two incidents has not yet been released.

