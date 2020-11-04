 Skip to main content
Indictments handed down in 2 Roanoke homicides, multiple gun attacks

Indictments handed down in 2 Roanoke homicides, multiple gun attacks

Indictments handed down by Roanoke's grand jury this week encompassed two recent homicides and a number of shooting incidents.

Brandon Alejandro Calderon-Damian was indicted Monday on counts of murder and using a gun to commit that crime.

Calderon-Damian, 18, is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Phillip Anthony Na'Tee Davis last summer in the 5000 block of Valley View Boulevard. 

A search warrant said the shooting occurred outside a hotel after 3 a.m. June 27. A crowd was in the parking lot when police arrived, and a witness attempted to give Davis aid, but the teen, who had been shot in the head, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Calderon-Damian was being held Wednesday in the Botetourt County Jail on a separate charge of robbery. 

Monday's grand jury session also saw indictments against Joshua Antonio Salters, 34, on a charge of murder and related firearm offenses.

Police have said Salters shot and killed Kenneth Scott Jr., 24, late last month on Gayle Street in the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority's Villages at Lincoln neighborhood. Scott, found lying on a sidewalk, died at the scene.

In 2008, when Salters was 22, he pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Keith Leon Lewis and was ordered to serve a 13-year term. It remains unclear when he was released from custody on that sentence. 

Other indictments Monday: 

• Brent Lamont Dinkins, 21, on more than a dozen counts from a Sept. 22 shooting on Interstate 581, including malicious wounding and attempted murder. Investigators believe the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. while the victim was driving in the southbound corridor between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits. Police have said the incident seems to have been part of an altercation and was not a random attack. 

• Jordan Iman Witcher, on counts of armed robbery, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied building and four other firearm offenses from an Aug. 31 incident.

• Justin Thomas Meade, 23, and David Hunter Wills, 25, both of Roanoke, charged in a Oct. 25 shootout that prosecutors said occurred "right in the middle of the day" near the Days Inn on Orange Avenue. Both men face counts of attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied dwelling. 

• Lamont Jerome Griffin Jr., 21, of Salem, charged with malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied dwelling and use of a firearm. Police announced Monday that Griffin's charges are connected to a non-fatal shooting on June 2 and a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier that day at 19th Street and Orange Avenue, involving an unmarked Virginia State Police car. Additional information about the link between those two incidents has not yet been released. 

