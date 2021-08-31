Inmate's overdose death in Botetourt jail leads to $350,000 settlement

Mays was found unresponsive a short time later and rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died July 28 of what was determined to be an overdose of hydrocodone, Xanax and other drugs.

Botetourt County authorities denied wrongdoing, and plaintiffs' attorney Paul Thomson outlined at a hearing Tuesday a number of challenges the family would have faced had the case gone to trial.

There was little economic loss to Mays' survivors, and a number of legal issues remained in a case that Thomson said was more "acts of omission, rather than commission" by six government employees.

In 2018, the $8 million lawsuit was dismissed by the late Judge Glenn Conrad, who ruled that while Mays' death was "undeniably tragic," there was nothing to distinguish it "from the multitude of drug and alcohol abusers the police deal with every day."

Conrad wrote that there was no evidence — such as external injuries, abnormal breathing, choking or vomiting — that could have been used to show that deputies acted with "deliberate indifference" to Mays' medical condition.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision, ruling that the circumstances of Mays' death were different from that of earlier wrongful death cases on which Conrad had based his opinion.