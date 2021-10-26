Instigator in 2020 parking lot shootout in Roanoke sentenced to 4 years in prison

A second man charged in a chaotic exchange of gunfire that erupted outside a motel in broad daylight a year ago has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
David Hunter Wills, 26, was the aggressor in an October 2020 melee that began as a physical attack, led to another man being hit by a car and escalated into an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.
No one was shot in the altercation that unfolded on a Sunday afternoon outside the Orange Avenue Days Inn.
What originally sparked the conflict between Wills, joined by others, and Justin Thomas Meade, 24, is unclear.
Meade, who others testified didn’t report the fight and hung up on a detective who reached out afterward, said in March that he was working on his car in the motel parking lot when Wills and others approached. He said they were strangers, but they said they knew one of his relatives.
Security video played in court showed Wills and the others attack him. Wills is seen holding a distinctive pink handgun, and Meade runs from him, but their scuffle continues around the parking lot as Meade is chased.
At one point, a small sports car hit Meade and kept driving. He got to his feet, drew his own gun and fired at Wills, who ducked into a motel room.
Wills reemerged, and appeared to shoot at Meade and Meade’s girlfriend as they drove away.
A police investigator testified that two shell casings were later found from a .380 handgun, Meade’s gun, while another three were found from a 9mm pistol that it’s believed Wills was wielding.
Meade, initially facing a string of charges, said he shot to escape Wills. He was convicted of shooting into an occupied building but other charges were dismissed at trial.
In June, he was sentenced to serve 11 months in jail.
Wills learned his own sentence last week after pleading no contest earlier this year to attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He was sentenced to serve four years and 90 days, said assistant prosecutor John McNeil. He’ll be on supervised probation once released, and could face additional time if he violates probation requirements.