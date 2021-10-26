Instigator in 2020 parking lot shootout in Roanoke sentenced to 4 years in prison

A second man charged in a chaotic exchange of gunfire that erupted outside a motel in broad daylight a year ago has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

David Hunter Wills, 26, was the aggressor in an October 2020 melee that began as a physical attack, led to another man being hit by a car and escalated into an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

No one was shot in the altercation that unfolded on a Sunday afternoon outside the Orange Avenue Days Inn.

What originally sparked the conflict between Wills, joined by others, and Justin Thomas Meade, 24, is unclear.

Meade, who others testified didn’t report the fight and hung up on a detective who reached out afterward, said in March that he was working on his car in the motel parking lot when Wills and others approached. He said they were strangers, but they said they knew one of his relatives.

Security video played in court showed Wills and the others attack him. Wills is seen holding a distinctive pink handgun, and Meade runs from him, but their scuffle continues around the parking lot as Meade is chased.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At one point, a small sports car hit Meade and kept driving. He got to his feet, drew his own gun and fired at Wills, who ducked into a motel room.