Interstate shooting in Pulaski County sparks state police search

Virginia State Police are seeking the public's help finding a man suspected of shooting and wounding a woman early Friday on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County.

According to a state police news release, the shooting occurred at about 1:15 a.m. during an aggressive driving incident in the northbound lanes closeto mile marker 91, near the Draper exit.

A white 2019 Toyota Camry was traveling north when it was passed by a white, 4-door sedan with heavily-tinted windows, state police said. The sedan was moving at a high rate of speed and began "reacting aggressively towards the Camry," the news release said.

"The white sedan eventually positioned itself on the passenger side of the Camry and the male driver began shooting into the Camry," the news release said.

A woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, who was a passenger in the Camry was wounded. She was treated and released at LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, state police said. The man who was driving the Camry was not hurt.

State police did not identify the injured woman or the driver of the Camry. State police did not give a license tag or the make and model of the white sedan, which police said continued north on I-81 after the shooting.

State police asked that anyone with information about the incident, or who might have seen the shooting or aggressive driving of the white sedan, to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division by dialing #77 on a cell phone or (276) 228-3131. Investigators also can be reached by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

