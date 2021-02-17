Investigation continues into human remains found on Hollins University campus

The investigation into human remains found on the outskirts of Hollins University’s campus continued Wednesday with officers scouring the site to collect evidence.
The remains were discovered one day earlier in a wooded area along the back edge of the university’s 475-acre property.
Roanoke County police said it was too early to draw many conclusions about the case. The remains are being sent to the medical examiner’s office for analysis and detectives will be cross-referencing information with missing persons reports in hopes of finding leads, said Assistant Police Chief Chuck Mason.
The immediate focus Wednesday was on gathering evidence, Mason added. Officers were mindful of the winter storm that forecasters were expecting to roll in that night.
Teams spent the day combing over the secluded woods where the remains were found and hoped to leave nothing behind.
“They’re very meticulously and very thoroughly going over the area,” Mason said, adding that type of work is time-consuming. “You don’t get a second chance to do this. You’ve got to get it right the first time.”
The initial inquiry launched Tuesday was only afforded a short window of daylight to work with, as the remains were reported about 3 p.m.
They were discovered by a small group of Hollins University students who were in the woods doing work for a science course, police said.
The students initially thought they might have stumbled upon animal remains but called the police when they got closer and realized that wasn’t the case.
The university administration said it was alerted to the situation by the police department and has been cooperating in the investigation.
Investigators said it doesn’t appear that the matter is connected to the university. Mason declined to elaborate Wednesday.
After the sun set Tuesday, an officer guarded the site overnight until the investigation could resume the next morning.
The remains appear to have been there for some time, Mason said. It’s too early to speculate about the person’s gender or other details, he added.
More will be known once the forensic examination is complete. New announcements are unlikely this week as it will take time to conduct that analysis.