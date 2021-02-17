Investigation continues into human remains found on Hollins University campus

The investigation into human remains found on the outskirts of Hollins University’s campus continued Wednesday with officers scouring the site to collect evidence.

The remains were discovered one day earlier in a wooded area along the back edge of the university’s 475-acre property.

Roanoke County police said it was too early to draw many conclusions about the case. The remains are being sent to the medical examiner’s office for analysis and detectives will be cross-referencing information with missing persons reports in hopes of finding leads, said Assistant Police Chief Chuck Mason.

The immediate focus Wednesday was on gathering evidence, Mason added. Officers were mindful of the winter storm that forecasters were expecting to roll in that night.

Teams spent the day combing over the secluded woods where the remains were found and hoped to leave nothing behind.

“They’re very meticulously and very thoroughly going over the area,” Mason said, adding that type of work is time-consuming. “You don’t get a second chance to do this. You’ve got to get it right the first time.”

The initial inquiry launched Tuesday was only afforded a short window of daylight to work with, as the remains were reported about 3 p.m.