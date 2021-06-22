Investigation underway after missing man found dead in Roanoke

A man who was reported missing in Salem has been found dead of a gunshot wound in a residential neighborhood of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Trevor Carrington, 42, was discovered about 7 p.m. Sunday in his vehicle in the 1400 block of Gilbert Road Northwest, authorities said.

He had been reported missing after last being seen Thursday night, according to the Salem Police Department.

In frantic pleas for help shared on social media, relatives said it wasn't like Carrington, a father, to not respond to family or show up for work.

No other information about the circumstances of his disappearance or death was released by authorities Tuesday.

Roanoke police didn't describe the case as a homicide investigation in a news release but also didn't rule out foul play when asked.

"It is an active investigation at this time," said Capt. Jamey Bowdel, adding that no other information could be publicly shared at this point.

Carrington was found by first responders after an anonymous caller reported a deceased person in a vehicle, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

