The woman whose 10-year-old son fatally shot her boyfriend outside an apartment complex in Vinton in September 2020 has been sentenced to serve five years in prison, with an additional 15 years suspended.

Teirra Shanae Poindexter, 31, was found guilty in September of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child neglect related to the death of 29-year-old Carlos Andre Jones.

Poindexter spoke in Roanoke County Circuit Court for the first time since being charged two years ago. During her March 27 sentencing hearing she said she wishes she could change everything about the day that Jones was killed. She said she loved him.

“Every day wasn’t bad,” she said. “And in relationships, sometimes you think it’s going to get better if you work it out, but it really doesn’t. I was trying, but it didn’t work. And when you love somebody, sometimes you just continue to deal with it until you get tired.”

On September, 16, 2020, a fight broke out between Poindexter and Jones. It started in Poindexter's apartment, where defense attorney Sheila Moheb said Poindexter was beaten "viciously."

Poindexter testified in March that Jones punched her in the face. Then, Moheb said, the fight "escalated," and when Jones approached Poindexter in her kitchen, she threw a pan filled with cold grease at him.

The fight continued throughout the day. A portion of it was captured on video by Poindexter, who made what Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Nathaniel Griffith said were 13 threats to kill Jones.

The video also captures Poindexter pointing a handgun toward Jones as he holds her son in front of him like a shield. Griffith and Judge Charlie Dorsey concluded after hearing Poindexter's testimony in March that the pistol was loaded.

"To point it at your own son … No words. Just no words," Dorsey said. “I’ve never had those facts and those circumstances occur in practice or on a bench, and if that doesn’t resonate with people, then I don’t know what does.”

Poindexter said she doesn’t remember making the recording.

“I wasn’t myself," she said in March. “My voice was different. My actions were different. […] I can’t change my past, but me as a person, I am not that video.”

As the conflict between Poindexter and Jones continued to escalate, Poindexter's 5-year-old daughter called 911 and spoke briefly with a dispatcher before attempting to pass the phone to her mother. Griffith said a recording captures Poindexter saying, "I don't want that."

Poindexter testified in March that she didn't take the phone from her daughter because she didn't want Jones to see her on the phone with authorities. Moheb said her client was afraid of Carlos “ramping up the senseless beating.”

Ultimately, the handgun that Poindexter had used to threaten Jones was left in the living room of the apartment, where her son picked it up and used it to shoot Jones.

“I’m sorry for what happened to him,” Poindexter said. “I never wanted him to die, although [in] that video you can hear me saying that over and over again. That was a reaction of pain, a reaction of being hurt.”

But Griffith said the case wasn’t simply about a “beaten woman,” quoting Roanoke Times coverage of Poindexter’s bench trial.

“She brought the fight to Carlos as much as she claims Carlos brought the fight back to her,” Griffith said. “She was the aggressor. […] She is the first to grab the knife. She throws oil. She throws bleach. She grabs the firearm. She points the firearm at her own kids.”

“This is not a battered woman syndrome case,” Dorsey said, adding that Poindexter “never acted” to prevent harm from coming to herself or her children. But he said the abuse Poindexter alleged is “significant” and had “to be dealt with” as he considered her sentence.

The judge sentenced Poindexter to 10 years in custody for involuntary manslaughter and five years on each count of child neglect. That total sentence of 20 years will be suspended after Poindexter serves five years.

Poindexter is currently being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. Once released, she will be placed on supervised probation for another five years.

Poindexter's aunt testified that Poindexter’s son, now 12, fears that his mother is going to jail because of him.

“We can’t change that day, but we can change what is going to happen to my nephew,” Poindexter’s aunt said. “Not having his mother, the only constant parent at this point in his life, is going to be devastating as a young Black man growing up here.”

But Dorsey said the preteen is “a very impressive person” who “has done nothing wrong.” Griffith said Poindexter is “entirely at fault for what took place.”