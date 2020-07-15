You are the owner of this article.
Iron Gate man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder of police officers in 2019 standoff

An Iron Gate man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Alleghany County Circuit Court to nine counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.

Marshall Dale Meadows, 60, fired multiple weapons at law enforcement officers when they responded to calls of gunfire around 9:30 p.m. March 20, 2019. Officers arrived at 802 Commerce Ave. that evening and were met with gunfire coming from inside the home.

Meadows was drinking and angry, according to a news release from Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner. He fired a 12-gauge shotgun, a .30-06 rifle and a .22 magnum rifle at the police officers and barely missed some of them as they ducked for cover behind trees and cars.

Deputies, officers and troopers from the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, the Clifton Forge Police Department and the Virginia State Police spent nearly two hours in a standoff with Meadows. Eventually, a sheriff’s deputy and sergeant negotiated with Meadows to surrender. No officers were injured, but multiple vehicles were damaged.

No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons or returned fire during the standoff, according to the news release.

Meadows also pleaded guilty to five counts of using a firearm in the commission of attempted capital murder. He will be sentenced on the 14 counts in November and faces a mandatory sentence of 15 years and a maximum of nine life sentences.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news. She’s originally from Indianapolis and a graduate of Indiana University.

