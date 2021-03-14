Ironto man gets year behind bars

CHRISTIANSBURG — Kenneth Wayne Raines’ age and poor health brought him a reduced jail term Wednesday as a Montgomery County judge sentenced Raines for his role in the Icy Roads methamphetamine case.

Raines, 65, pleaded guilty in December to two charges of possessing a Schedule II drug. He was among 30 people accused of connections to a drug operation that brought meth from Georgia to be distributed in the New River Valley.

At his sentencing hearing Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Raines told Judge Mike Fleenor that he only started using drugs at age 59, that he stopped after an earlier drug conviction but relapsed after the coronavirus pandemic began, and that he now has stopped hanging out with meth users.

Raines said that he suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and that he thought he should use an oxygen tank but because of the pandemic, he was scared to seek medical treatment – and also scared to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Defense attorney I.D. Caudill of Salem said Raines tried to self-medicate with meth to help his breathing, calling it “certainly a bad choice.”