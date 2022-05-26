Isimemen David Etute trial timeline

A timeline of the events leading up to the trial of former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Paul Smith of Blacksburg.

July 11, 2020

Virginia Tech gets a verbal commitment on Instagram from three-star linebacker Isi Etute, who picks Tech over West Virginia and N.C. State. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Etute is a Virginia Beach native and rising senior at Frank W. Cox High School.

Dec. 16, 2020

Etute formally signs with Virginia Tech.

March 11, 2021

During spring football camp, early enrollee Etute competes for a backup linebacker spot on the Virginia Tech roster. He is majoring in human development.

April 10, 2021

Etute and restaurant worker Jerry Paul Smith of Blacksburg meet and engage in oral sex. They connected through the Tinder social media app after Smith presented himself as a woman named Angie Renee.

May 31

Etute goes to Smith’s downtown Blacksburg apartment. Police say that Etute intended to have another consensual sexual act if Angie proved to be female. Etute groped Smith to “determine if this was a male or female,” according to police. After that, Etute used the light on his phone to illuminate Smith’s face in the dark apartment. When Etute saw facial hair, he struck Smith with his fist, then kicked him in the face and departed, according to testimony

June 1

Smith's battered body is discovered in his apartment by his brother, who notifies police.

June 2

Etute is arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is suspended from football team and as Virginia Tech student.

June 3

The state medical examiner’s office reports that Smith died from a blunt force injury to the head and lists the manner of death as homicide. Etute appears briefly during a hearing and receives a court-appointed attorney.

June 4

Radford attorney Jimmy Turk says he is now representing Etute, that his client seems to be an exceptional young man who came to Virginia Tech on a full scholarship and had never been a problem for anyone before.

June 5

The Roanoke Times reports Smith has a lengthy legal history, with charges over the years in Montgomery, Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including driving under the influence, reckless driving, public intoxication and filing a false police report, as well as charges that were dismissed. A family spokesperson described Smith as a proud, openly gay man with a passion for working in the restaurant industry. In recent years, Smith worked at Centro Taco Bar, Black Hen and D.P. Dough in downtown Blacksburg.

June 9

Etute appears in court with more than a dozen Hokie football players in attendance for a bond hearing, handcuffed and wearing an orange prison suit. Testimony indicates Etute told police he punched a sexual partner five times in the face and stomped on him after discovering the person he thought was a woman was actually a man. “Real hard,” Etute said when asked during the hearing how he was processing his arrest. “I’m trying to stay strong for the people that support me, I feel like I’ve let a lot of people down ... I’m truly sorry for my actions.” He’s released on a $75,000 secured bond and placed under house arrest in Virginia Beach with electronic monitoring.

June 11

The Roanoke Times reports that Mary Pettitt, the Montgomery County commonwealth's attorney who is pursuing a second-degree murder charge against Etute, wrote in an email that Virginia law has a hate crime enhancement statute for assault and battery but not for murder. "With no Virginia [hate] crime for me to even possibly charge, I don't have to make a call on whether it was an anti-gay violence," Pettitt said.

Sept. 16

Traffic charges of reckless driving and failing to obey a stop sign against Etute won't be heard for months, attorneys say outside a Radford courtroom. Etute was scheduled to appear in Radford General District Court to resolve traffic charges incurred on Memorial Day, the same day Etute is accused of killing Smith. Etute was pulled over at 4 p.m. in Radford while driving a 2019 BMW SUV.

Sept. 23

The second-degree murder charge against Etute is certified to a Montgomery County Circuit Court grand jury after a preliminary hearing. During the hearing, attorney Turk asks a Blacksburg police detective if he had seen a knife between the mattress and box springs of Smith’s bed on the side adjacent to where Smith’s body was found.

Oct. 26

A Montgomery County grand jury indicts Etute, formally charging him with second-degree murder in Smith’s death.

Nov. 18

A two-day jury trial is scheduled for Etute beginning May 25.

March 30

The Roanoke Times reports that unsealed search warrants show that Etute was the subject of a federal hate crimes investigation, but not charged.

May 4

During a pre-trial motions hearing, defense attorneys representing Etute questioned Smith’s motives, contending that Smith had been trying to have sexual interactions by ruse since 2016, and that Etute was one in a long line of victims.

May 19

Etute enters a not guilty plea to the charge that he killed Smith.

May 23

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor rules against a defense motion that some witnesses in Etute’s upcoming trial can testify anonymously. Attorney Katie Turk says those witnesses would testify about sexual encounters with Smith that were similar to Etute’s. She described the witnesses as victims of the slain man and said that they had been sexually assaulted.

May 25

Etute’s trial begins in Montgomery County Circuit Court.