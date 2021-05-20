'It’s a pain that won’t go away': Rising gun violence claims multiple members of Roanoke family

Alvin Kasey always affectionately referred to his mother as Little Baby.
The 6-foot-1 Roanoke man had grown to tower over his 5-foot-2 mom. He was her eldest son. Her first heartbeat, she said.
“I’m going to miss my son so much, so much,” said Cynthia Kasey. “He was a good-hearted man.”
She turned to a photo of him that was framed by the soft glow of candles carefully lit as mourners gathered that night for a memorial vigil.
“Our family has lost so much,” she reflected as she looked at her son’s picture. “Your momma loved you with everything in her. And I’m going to fight for justice for you.”
Justice is the hope of the entire Kasey family. For Alvin Kasey, age 40, who was gunned down less than two weeks ago outside a gaming business on Williamson Road.
For De'Andre Kasey, 29, who was fatally shot in downtown Roanoke one month earlier. And for Kyyona Casey, who was killed in 2019 when someone opened fire on her and others near Patterson Avenue. She was just 21.
Three cousins, each taken by gun violence. One family left scarred by grief and loss.
“It’s just too much,” said Lisa Kasey, mother of De’Andre, who’d been laid to rest just four weeks earlier.
“Something’s got to give,” she said of the epidemic of gun violence confronting communities. “We’ve got to be able to stop this. Innocent people are getting killed.”
The reach of the tragedy that has overtaken their family has left the Kaseys not only heartbroken but bewildered.
The circumstances of the three shootings that claimed their children all differ. The cases all remain ongoing investigations.
“It’s a pain that won’t go away,” said Bobbie Casey, father of Kyyona, who said it haunts him that he never got a chance to talk with his daughter one last time.
Kyyona used to call him regularly. To tell him that she loved him. To ask if he needed anything.
“She never wanted nothing,” he said. “She always wanted to give to other people. She was a sweet person.”
On a July night in 2019, she went out with friends. Police officers on patrol on Patterson Avenue would report hearing shots ring out.
They found the victims in a car about a mile away. Kyyona had already died of her injuries. A second person would die at the hospital.
No arrests have been made. Court records show that investigators filed more than a dozen search warrants in their pursuit of suspects and continued to try new tacks into 2020.
Bobbie Casey, whose last name differs slightly due to a paperwork error on his birth certificate, said it’s been months since he’s heard an update.
He prays those with information will come forward.
“That’s all I ask,” he said. “We’ve got to come together.”
These were three people who mattered, who were loved, who deserve peace, he said.
“I just want justice for all of them,” he said. “I put my faith in the Lord.”
The Kasey cousins are among 29 people killed by gunfire in Roanoke since 2019. Dozens more have been wounded in shootings but survived.
Since the pandemic took hold, the city has been part of a nationwide surge in gun crimes. Last year, Roanoke saw 60 shootings that left people injured or killed. That was a 58% jump over the number of incidents in 2019, and a 22% rise compared to 2018.
This year, to date, the number of shootings seen has been similar to 2020. Fifteen people have been wounded, according to police data, and six people killed.
Those cases include the deaths of Alvin Kasey and De’Andre Kasey.
De’Andre was shot on a Saturday night in April in a downtown parking lot. He fought for his life at the hospital for five days before succumbing to his injuries.
The police later found and searched an SUV they suspected could have been involved, according to court records. Fingerprints were taken. The investigation continues. His mother believes De’Andre was not the intended target of the gunfire that erupted that night.
“My son didn’t bother nobody,” she said. “He was a good person. He loved his family. He took care of his kids.”
When Lisa Kasey lost her son, it filled her with a grief that she said no parent should ever face. One month later, she’d be standing at a candlelight vigil alongside her brother, in his second year of mourning, and her sister, who was just six days into navigating the family’s new loss.
“I don’t understand why we’re going through this,” she said. “These young people, they need to put down these guns. … We’ve got too many of us dying at a young age.”
Alvin Kasey, who leaves behind three children, died this month after being shot in an altercation outside a local vape shop and electronic gaming business.
The police are investigating reports that shots broke out during an argument that escalated in the parking lot.
The shooting happened during the early morning hours of Mother’s Day Sunday. Alvin would draw his last breath at the hospital the next day.
“My baby is at peace. ... He’s running in the streets of gold,” said Cynthia Kasey, adding that it’s those who are left behind who must find a way to carry on.
“This gun violence, it needs to stop. It’s just got to stop,” she said, words she returned to again and again. “It’s just got to stop.”
At the vigil, held last weekend at Horton Park near the Melrose Library, nearly 100 people gathered to share memories of Alvin Kasey.
He was described as a man with a generous heart whom others could always look to for advice and support.
Many mourners wore purple, his favorite color, in his honor. Friends said they couldn’t bear the thought of wearing memorial shirts printed with his picture. It would feel too final.
As twilight approached, the group gathered around for one parting tribute, releasing a flurry of balloons into the sky.
Cynthia Kasey watched as they soared heavenward.
“Here’s to my big son, my first born,” she said. “Fly high, baby.”