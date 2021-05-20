'It’s a pain that won’t go away': Rising gun violence claims multiple members of Roanoke family

“Something’s got to give,” she said of the epidemic of gun violence confronting communities. “We’ve got to be able to stop this. Innocent people are getting killed.”

The reach of the tragedy that has overtaken their family has left the Kaseys not only heartbroken but bewildered.

The circumstances of the three shootings that claimed their children all differ. The cases all remain ongoing investigations.

“It’s a pain that won’t go away,” said Bobbie Casey, father of Kyyona, who said it haunts him that he never got a chance to talk with his daughter one last time.

Kyyona used to call him regularly. To tell him that she loved him. To ask if he needed anything.

“She never wanted nothing,” he said. “She always wanted to give to other people. She was a sweet person.”

On a July night in 2019, she went out with friends. Police officers on patrol on Patterson Avenue would report hearing shots ring out.

They found the victims in a car about a mile away. Kyyona had already died of her injuries. A second person would die at the hospital.