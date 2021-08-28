Jail term ends case of Pulaski County man who ran into deputies

PULASKI — Robert Hampton Bailey’s run from Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies last year brought a sentence of more than a year behind bars Wednesday — and an observation by his attorney that Bailey has been jailed for nearly that much time since his arrest.

Bailey, 42, of Parrott, was arrested in March 2020, almost two months after the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on Facebook that it was seeking him because he ran his pickup truck into two law enforcement vehicles during an attempted traffic stop, then ran into the woods. No one was injured during the incident.

Earlier this year, Bailey was convicted of assaulting an officer, eluding officers, and destroying property. On Wednesday, he was supposed to be in Pulaski County Circuit Court for sentencing but his attorney, Rob Dean of Roanoke, said that Bailey had not been brought from the New River Valley Regional Jail with other prisoners who had hearings.