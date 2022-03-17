Jeffrey pleads no contest to felony embezzlement after convictions on two counts earlier in week

The prosecution of Robert Jeffrey Jr. ended Thursday with Jeffrey a thrice-convicted felon who owes his victims more than $100,000 in restitution and faces a strong possibility of removal from his Roanoke City Council seat.

Thursday’s major legal development happened during a week that included several others. Jeffrey, 52, pleaded no contest to embezzlement. A judge found him guilty of the felony charge. He was convicted earlier in the week of two other felony financial crimes.

Roanoke Circuit Judge David Carson ordered Jeffrey back to jail to await sentencing, now scheduled for June 7.

Jeffrey’s sentence could include prison time, but the amount was not made public Thursday. Each of his three convictions carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. The restitution will be decided as well.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sheri Mason said the state’s evidence shows Jeffrey owes more than $100,000 to a nonprofit he bilked. That’s the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a housing nonprofit whose board members gathered outside the courthouse to say they have already begun to rebuild after the thefts.

While working as NNEO’s property manager in 2020 and 2021, Jeffrey used the NNEO’s bank cards and checks to purchase goods and services for himself and others, the evidence at trial showed. Mason said Jeffrey also withdrew large amounts of cash.

Jeffrey, whose primary occupation is as a magazine publisher, had two trials this week.

The first trial began Monday and ended Tuesday with a jury convicting him of two counts of stealing $15,000 in pandemic-relief money that went to his media and real estate companies. Participating companies were required to have full-time employees; Jeffrey’s companies did not but his falsified applications said they did. The victim in that case was Roanoke’s Economic Development Authority.

Wednesday, during his second trial, prosecutors argued to a different jury that Jeffrey used his position of trust at NNEO to embezzle the organization’s funds between May 2020 and the end of April 2021. Prosecutors filed two identical charges, each covering roughly half that time period.

Thursday, with the trial second still incomplete, Jeffrey decided to plead no contest to one of the embezzlement counts. The judge found him guilty. Prosecutors dropped the other embezzlement charge.

A short time later, a sheriff’s deputy wheeled the 52-year-old out of the Roanoke courtroom. Jeffery was ambulatory when the trial began, but after spending Tuesday night in jail, appeared in a wheelchair midday Wednesday. Jurors were told he was having unspecified medical problems. Jeffrey previously said he has a kidney issue.

After the proceedings adjourned, Jeffrey’s wife Tina angrily complained to reporters outside the courthouse about pretrial media coverage. She asserted that her husband had already been convicted in the press before court proceedings began.

“Congratulations,” she told a Roanoke Times reporter.

Members of the board of NNEO stood outside the courthouse later and expressed relief.

“We came for justice and we received justice,” board President Carroll Carter said. “This organization’s been around for 40 years and our whole goal has been to improve the conditions of life in our community,” he said, adding that the Jeffrey situation sets the NNEO “back a little bit but, again, we can still go and take care of what we have to do.”

NNEO terminated its contract with Jeffrey and reported Jeffrey to police last spring.

“The healing started within months after he left and even today our finances are looking quite good,” board member Andre Peery said.

The city council is scheduled to meet Monday and is likely to discuss Jeffrey’s status.

Virginia law stipulates that an elected official such as Jeffrey forfeits his office upon suffering a felony conviction and exhausting all appeals. The plea deal Jeffrey signed Thursday prohibits appeal. City officials did not immediately respond to questions asking whether that meant Jeffrey is, effectively, off the council.

