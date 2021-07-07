Jeffrey says he will contest embezzlement charges, keep up Roanoke City Council duties

Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. said Wednesday he will contest newly filed charges that accuse him of embezzling money from a local civic group.

“I’m just going to go through the process and I feel confident the results will be positively in my favor,” he said.

Authorities gave him until Friday to surrender for booking on two felony counts that say he embezzled money or property from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a housing-improvement nonprofit in Roanoke. Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said in a news release that Jeffrey was not a flight risk or danger to the community and could remain free pending a trial. A trial date could be picked next month, Caldwell said.

Jeffrey, in his first comments since being indicted Tuesday, said he will remain focused on council business.

“I’m going to do the responsibilities of what I was elected to do,” said Jeffrey, who has been in office for six months.