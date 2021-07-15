Judge dismisses lawsuit against Robert Jeffrey; search warrant provides details of embezzlement allegations

"The transaction amount is consistent with other unauthorized transactions and expenditures that Mr. Jeffrey was making during the time funds were being embezzled," the document claimed.

Jeffrey, 52, began his city council term Jan. 1 and has said he plans to contest the charges against him and to remain on the council. He declined further comment Thursday.

On July 9, a few days after he was indicted, he turned himself in to authorities and was released the same day on $10,000 bond. Under the conditions of his release, he is not allowed to have contact with current or former members of NNEO's board or return to the organization's offices or properties, and he must remain in Virginia.

A few days later, at a hearing Monday morning, those conditions were slightly revised. Jeffrey was granted permission to have interactions with his mother, Evangeline Jeffrey, and with Hill — both former NNEO board members — so long as they do not discuss his pending criminal case.

He was also allowed to retrieve some remaining belongings from an apartment on the group's property on the condition that he do so on a specified date.

Additionally, Jeffrey was cleared to leave the state to attend a Goodwill Industries national meeting in Wisconsin later this summer.