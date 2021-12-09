Judge dismisses manslaughter and other charges against Narrows police officer

A judge dismissed all charges Thursday against a Narrows police officer who was being tried in the 2020 death of a motorcyclist who was fleeing police pursuit.

Chad Stilley, 44, was about two years into a career as a Narrows officer when, on the night of July 24, 2020, he pulled an unmarked police car across U.S. 460 and into the path of a motorcycle that was running from another officer at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Michael A. Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, died in the collision. A year later, Stilley was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, and failing to yield the right of way. He faced up to 11 years behind bars.

Giles County Circuit Court Judge Lee Harrell ended Stilley's trial on its fourth morning by granting a defense motion to drop all charges.

Harrell said from the bench that the prosecution had not established negligence on Stilley's part in the death of Acord. He also dismissed the jury that had been selected to decide the case.

The judge also said that special prosecutor Chris Rehak, Radford's commonwealth's attorney had been placed "in a remarkable predicament . . . in an adversarial position with police" by trying to prove the charges against Stilley.