A Vinton woman’s account of her toddler’s death just did not agree with the medical examiner’s findings.

That was the central conflict hammered out again and again Wednesday in Roanoke County Circuit Court. After five hours, the trial of Christiana Leigh Justice ended with a judge’s finding that the evidence supported guilty verdicts on charges of child neglect and felony murder.

Justice, 36, was accused of killing her 15-month-old son Jireh on October 21, 2021 by giving him methadone, a drug that Justice’s attorney, Suzanne Moushegian of Salem, said had been prescribed to Justice for years. Methadone often is used to treat opiate addiction.

Judge James Swanson said that while he was finding that the evidence supported Justice’s guilt, he would delay formally issuing a verdict. He scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 25 and ordered that a pre-sentence report be prepared.

Justice’s trial was a bench trial, with guilt or innocence decided by a judge rather than a jury. The case against her was largely circumstantial but included detailed statements that Justice gave to police, first on the morning her son died, then in a recorded interview two months later.

Justice did not herself testify Wednesday — and the defense put on no evidence — but her words to police became a main focus of the trial.

Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan called Vinton police officers who testified about being called to Justice’s apartment with emergency medical workers, and about the struggle to revive Jireh. By that point, though, the baby was limp and his face was a blue-gray color, Officer Jeremy Shrewsbury said. Jireh was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but was declared dead there.

Lt. Scott Hurt recounted the story that Justice told officers that morning: that the night before, Jireh and his twin brother were congested and running low fevers; that she gave them a painkiller, either Tylenol or Motrin; and that she also gave Jireh, but not his brother, an antibiotic called Fluconazole that was left over from a prior illness.

Hurt testified that Justice told him the boys were put to bed in side-by-side cribs at about 6:45 p.m. and that she slept in another room until Jireh’s crying woke her up at 4:45 a.m. Justice said that she went and calmed him with a bottle of juice, then returned to bed — but Jireh began crying again and continued until about 5:45 a.m., Hurt testified.

Hurt and Vinton detective Sgt. Valerie Cummings, now retired, testified that Justice said she got up at 6 a.m. for work and that when she went to check on the boys at about 6:15 a.m., Jireh was unresponsive and cold to the touch. Justice said she put him on a bed near the cribs and tried to give him CPR, the officers testified.

Holohan played a recording of Justice’s 911 call, in which she repeatedly asked medics to hurry, saying, “My baby’s dying, he’s dead.”

Mark Bennett, a forensic scientist with the state crime lab, testified that investigators sent him the Fluconazole bottle. It held only a pink residue, which proved to contain 10 times as much methadone as it did Fluconazole, Bennett said. More pink residue on the tip of an oral syringe, which Justice told officers she used to administer the antibiotic, also contained methadone, Bennett said.

The inconsistency at the center of the case was highlighted by the testimony of Dr. Amy Tharp of the state medical examiner’s office.

Tharp said that her autopsy found that Jireh was killed by a lethal dose of methadone — and that his death occurred hours earlier than Justice said.

The boy’s body temperature when he reached the emergency room was too low for him to have died not long before that, Tharp said. Also, the contents of his stomach were too intact for death to have occurred in the morning, Tharp said.

Death probably was “closer to dinner than to when he was found,” Tharp said.

Holohan highlighted the discrepancy between Tharp’s findings and the accounts Justice gave to police. Jireh could not have been crying at 4:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. — because if he still was alive, his body would have been warmer and his supper would have been digested, Holohan said.

And if Justice was not telling the truth about the timing of the boy’s death, could her denials that she knew about the methadone in the antibiotic bottle be believed, the prosecutor asked.

Holohan said that perhaps Justice gave methadone to her son because she thought it would make him sleep, but gave him so much that it stopped his breathing. Or since the clinic where she obtained her methadone each day limited what she could get, perhaps she had hidden some in the medication bottle, then forgot about it, he said.

Holohan emphasized that he was not accusing Justice of planning her son’s death, but of an “accidental or inadvertent poisoning.”

Moushegian protested that Holohan’s theories were only speculation and said there was no evidence of willfulness, which was needed to support the charges. Holohan countered that in exposing her son to methadone, Justice was showing a willful disregard for his safety.

Justice was charged with felony murder, meaning a killing that occurred during the commission of another felony, which in this case would be child neglect.

“Why couldn’t this somehow be an accident?” Moushegian asked.

The judge scoffed. “How could this be an accident?” Swanson asked. “You’re discouraging speculation but now you’re inviting me to do the same thing.”

In her recorded questioning by police, which was played in court, Justice told Cummings that the father of her children must have put methadone in the bottle to frame her.

Holohan noted that the father, who had his own legal problems, was jailed a week before Jireh’s death. To accuse him of planting the methadone before then in a bid to injure Justice by harming his children, was “fanciful,” Holohan said.

Holohan noted that Justice wasn’t able to tell Cummings when or where she got the antibiotic or which boy it had been meant for, but that she knew it was in her refrigerator.

“She’s giving her child a medication that she has very little knowledge of where it came from. That’s according to her,” Holohan said.

Swanson said that he was finding that Justice put her son in danger.

“She should have known that what she administered contained methadone,” Swanson said.