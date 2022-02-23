Judge finds Brown not guilty due to insanity

Citing the reports of two experts, a Franklin County judge declared Michael Alexander Brown not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday, concluding that the troubled Marine had been unable to understand his actions when he carried out a 2019 killing that generated national headlines.

Brown, who’s been diagnosed with a rare form of dissociative amnesia, will be committed to a psychiatric hospital until he’s deemed ready for release.

The ruling brings a close to a high-profile case that began as a fatal shooting and expanded into a multi-state manhunt that gripped the region for 18 days before Brown’s arrest.

Defense attorney Deborah Caldwell-Bono said she felt justice had been served with Wednesday’s decision.

Testimony and exhibits presented in court had detailed Brown’s erratic behavior, she noted, including episodes described as “lost time” or blackouts during which he had no memory of what happened.

Brown told court-appointed evaluators that he had fallen into one such episode on the morning of Nov. 9, 2019, as he drove up to the house in Hardy where he had been raised. He said he awoke at one point in the woods outside the home, with his .300 Blackout rifle across his shoulders, then awoke again in the yard and saw Rodney Brown, 54, lying dead on the ground as his mother was screaming.

Michael Brown, now 24, said he had no memories of the shooting. He described feeling dazed, and wondering if the entire scene was a dream.

“He needs help. He doesn’t need to be locked up,” Caldwell-Bono said, adding she felt the court had listened carefully to all the evidence and arrived at a verdict that was “spot on.”

“He’s grateful for the opportunity to go [to a hospital] and get the help he needs so he can, hopefully, return to society soon and continue to be a good, productive citizen,” Caldwell-Bono said of her client. “Up until this, Michael led a very law-abiding life, despite really adverse circumstances.”

The reports filed by two court-appointed experts who independently evaluated Brown’s sanity offered detailed accounts of a traumatic childhood that included years of physical abuse by Rodney Brown — who was in a long-term relationship with Michael Brown’s mother and raised him as a father — and long absences from his mother, who testified at an earlier hearing that she has schizoaffective disorder and was institutionalized for eight years of Michael Brown’s childhood.

The evaluations both concluded Brown met the threshold for an insanity plea. One doctor later qualified his conclusions on the stand after he said new details were brought to his attention, but Caldwell-Bono noted he didn’t withdraw or amend his original report.

The second doctor said the other information cited had been considered in her analysis already and didn’t affect her opinion. She also said her assessment included a series of tests to screen for malingering but Brown’s symptoms were deemed to be genuine.

Judge Stacey Moreau, who presided over the case, said she found it significant that both evaluations had separately found evidence of dissociative symptoms, a rare condition, in Brown. One of the assessments conducted by University of Virginia’s Institute of Law, Psychiatry, and Public Policy diagnosed it as dissociative amnesia that would leave Brown physically present, but not consciously aware, during an episode.

In arguments Wednesday, prosecutors were skeptical of Brown’s account of “lost time,” arguing in part that his selective memory of events seemed convenient and belied the extensive planning that must have gone into both shooting and subsequent 18-day run from law enforcement.

Caldwell-Bono countered that Brown, a trained Marine, would have mapped out a better scheme if he had planned the killing. He would not have carried the shooting out in front of his mother, for example, or stopped at a nearby convenience store with security cameras that spotted him, she argued.

Judge Moreau, in announcing her verdict, said she found the conclusions of the expert reports to be persuasive. She ruled Brown had been unable to appreciate the nature of his actions in the moment of the shooting due to a mental disease or defect.

He’ll be transferred to the custody of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Caldwell-Bono said periodic updates on his progress while in treatment will likely be made to the court but those details were still pending.

Prior to Wednesday’s final ruling, Brown did plead guilty to breaking and entering for returning to the house where the shooting occurred days later to seek shelter as he hid from authorities. He would be found and arrested there.

The plea, made under an agreement with the prosecution, will leave him with a felony conviction that bars him from owning a gun again. Brown agreed to never petition for a reinstatement of his firearm rights.

Commonwealth’s Attorney A.J. Dudley said authorities felt those points were important given the nature of the crimes that Brown had been accused of.

Caldwell-Bono said she felt it was a fair outcome. Brown was sentenced to time served on the charge. His transfer to the state’s mental health system is set to take place within 45 days.

Dudley said his office respected the verdict and the detailed process that the court used in its evaluation of the case.

An initial search paralyzed part of Southwest Roanoke early one morning in November 2019 when a shelter in place order was issued after murder suspect Brown attempted to visit his grandmother’s house in the neighborhood. Then an RV he had been traveling in was discovered in a Carlton Road church parking lot.

Authorities ripped open one side of the RV with tactical equipment before searching it and, hours later, towing it away. The vehicle carried seven handguns, two rifles and an assortment of ammunition, according to an inventory filed by investigators.

Brown would ultimately be arrested after emerging from attic at the same house in Hardy where the shooting occurred. He told doctors that he sought shelter there after his RV was seized by police.