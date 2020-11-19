Judge finds pipeline protestors in contempt for refusing to leave tree-sits

CHRISTIANSBURG — Two unidentified activists blocking construction of a natural gas pipeline from high in a white pine and chestnut oak tree were found in contempt of court Thursday.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk imposed a fine of $500 a day against each tree-sitter for as long as they remain on the tarp-covered wooden platforms that went up more than two years ago.

Officials with Mountain Valley Pipeline hope the tree-sitters will come down voluntarily to avoid the penalty.

“Because these fines are prospective, Tree-sitter 1 and Tree-sitter 2 may avoid any liability for the fines by immediately vacating the MVP easements,” an order entered by Turk read.

Last week, Turk issued a temporary injunction ordering three tree-sitters to leave their stands, which are about 50 feet off the ground on a steep, wooded slope near Elliston. The tree-sits have prevented Mountain Valley from cutting trees for a small section of its 303-mile pipeline.

One of the tree stands is currently unoccupied, according to testimony Thursday during a court hearing that was not attended by the tree-sitters or anyone associated with them.