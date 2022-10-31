Judge imposes stiffer penalty in Montgomery County attempted domestic murder case

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Floyd County man who was found guilty in May of attempting to kill his wife last year was sentenced to 20 years in state prison Monday.

Rusty N. Sutphin, 39, of Indian Valley pleaded guilty in the spring to four felony charges — abduction, malicious assault, attempted first-degree murder and child abuse — related to an incident on August 7, 2021.

Monday’s sentencing hearing was the second held for Sutphin. In September, a judge rejected a 15-year prison term proposed by attorneys.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachael Shrader proposed Monday that Sutphin be sentenced to 60 years suspended after Sutphin has served 15 years in jail. Shrader said Sutphin’s wife supported that proposal.

Dennis Nagel, Rusty Sutphin’s lawyer, concurred with the commonwealth’s proposal, believing that 15 years would be a sufficient prison term.

Nagel said his client “understands that this is a serious offense” with “serious consequences," but he asked Showalter to consider his client’s six good years with his wife.

But Judge Joey Showalter said that given Sutphin’s criminal history, which exhibits "some violent behavior," he could not accept the lawyers’ recommendation.

Showalter sentenced Sutphin to five years for abduction, 40 years for aggravated malicious wounding, 10 years for attempted murder and 5 years for child abuse.

The 60-year sentence will be suspended after Sutphin serves 20. He will receive credit for the time he has served in jail awaiting his hearing.

Once released from prison, he will spend five years on supervised probation. He is to have no “abusive contact” with his wife.

According to police reports read into the court record by attorneys, a paranoid and intoxicated Sutphin attacked his wife while her teenage daughter was in another room in their home. The daughter called police, who shot Sutphin after he refused to lower a knife from his wife’s neck.

The wife, Melissa Sutphin, testified Monday that while the attack was “a very tragic event” that was “very, very wrong,” it was “drug-induced.”

Sutphin told Judge Showlater that she and her husband had been together for six years at the time of the incident, and during that time he had always been a good husband and father to their children.

“One relapse changed everything in a second,” she said. “One minute our lives were good, and in a second, it’s gone.”

Melissa Sutphin said both she and her teenage daughter sought counseling for trauma related to the attack. “It’s just not been easy,” she said.

