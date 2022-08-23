Judge recuses himself in Montgomery County overdose death case

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County judge stopped a trial Tuesday just as attorneys were about to begin opening statements, saying that he was not sure he could give the case fair consideration because he had already seen the evidence — and formed an opinion about it.

Circuit Judge Robert Turk was scheduled to preside over the trial of Matthew Jason "Tweet" McKinney, a 40-year-old Christiansburg man accused of taking the body of a woman who died from a drug overdose and leaving the body in the back of a car in a medical clinic parking deck.

Earlier this year, Turk oversaw the trial of another man accused in the same case, Donald L. "Woody" Broome, 61, of Blacksburg, and heard evidence that likely will be presented again when McKinney's charges are heard.

"I've already seen all the videos. I know what's in them," Turk said.

Turk has many times presided over the separate trials of co-defendants where at least some of the evidence was the same from case to case. On Tuesday, he did not detail what set this situation apart, or even name Broome as he said that he would step aside and let another judge handle McKinney's case.

McKinney was to have a bench trial — meaning there would be no jury and the judge would decide his innocence or guilt.

Broome also had a bench trial. It ended with Broome's attorney, Andrew Harman of Wytheville, making a detailed argument that each charge was not supported by the evidence. Turk asked Harman and Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jen Wolz to file written arguments.

On July 27, Turk issued an order that found Broome guilty of the two charges that McKinney faces: concealing a body and improperly disposing of a body. McKinney was not charged with the array of other offenses that Broome was accused of.

In his order, Turk found Broome not guilty of a charge of possessing a gun while possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them.

But Turk convicted Broome of two counts of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, two counts of possessing a gun after being convicted of a nonviolent felony, distributing a Schedule II drug, and possessing a gun while distributing drugs.

Broome's punishment has not been set and he is being held in jail with a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

Broome and McKinney's arrests followed an investigation sparked by a nurse's June 30, 2021, discovery of a body in a parking garage beneath University Center Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, located among other clinics around LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

The body was that of Shasta Dawn Hall, a 31-year-old mother of three with a long history of involvement with illegal narcotics, according to a search warrant filed in the case. Hall was killed by a combination of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, the state medical examiner's office found.

Investigators from the county sheriff's office found a friend of Hall's who said that Hall had been at Broome's residence in the Oak Forest Mobile Home Park, not far from the clinic's location on Davis Street.

Prosecutors said that Hall died from an overdose while at Broome's residence and that he moved her because he did not want to bring attention to drug dealing that he was doing there.

In her written arguments filed after Broome's trial, Wolz noted that when a Montgomery County investigator asked Broome why he left Hall in the parking deck instead of taking her to the nearby hospital, "Broome said that hospitals have cameras and he did not want his car seen on video."

According to Virginia Department of Health figures, Hall was among 15 people who died from drug overdoses in Montgomery County in 2021. Across Virginia, there were 2,667 overdose deaths in 2021. Montgomery County's rate of overdose deaths per 100,000 people was about half the Virginia average.