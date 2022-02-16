 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judge rejects plea agreement for ex-legislator Joseph Yost in embezzlement case

PEARISBURG — A judge on Wednesday rejected a plea agreement that would have let former state delegate Joseph Ryan Yost resolve embezzlement charges without a felony conviction or jail time.

The decision by Judge H. Thomas Padrick, a Virginia Beach jurist appointed to oversee Yost’s case in Giles County Circuit Court, came in a hearing where attorneys planned to amend the charges against the former House of Delegates member.

Yost, 35, is accused of improperly spending money that belonged to the Giles County Historical Society during his time as its executive director.

Special prosecutor Josh Elrod, who is the commonwealth‘s attorney in Buena Vista, said that the plea agreement would amend four felony embezzlement charges to misdemeanors.

This would drop the maximum penalty faced by Yost from 80 years to 48 months, Padrick noted.

The plea agreement would have set Yost’s punishment at 48 months in jail, with the entire term suspended, Elrod said.

Yost has already repaid about $36,000, the amount that the historical society determined it was owed, defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg said.

A civil lawsuit that the historical society filed against Yost was dismissed Jan. 28, with a judge’s order noting the parties resolved their dispute.

On Wednesday, Padrick asked what Yost spent the money on. Tuck answered, “To buy lunch, occasionally to travel.”

“There were purchases at retail outlets" both in and outside of Virginia, Tuck added.

The judge asked if Yost served any time in jail after his arrest, and Tuck said no.

Padrick then said that in light of the totality of the circumstances of the case and with the proposed amendment of the charges to misdemeanors, he was going to have to reject the plea agreement. A new special judge will be appointed to oversee whatever the next stage of the case is, he said.

Padrick asked if Yost wished to withdraw the guilty plea that he had made earlier in the hearing, and Tuck said that he did.

mg johnston house 061918 (copy)

Joseph Yost pictured while he was the Giles Historical Society’s executive director.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2018

