Judge rules Etute's witnesses cannot testify anonymously

CHRISTIANSBURG — Witnesses in the upcoming murder trial of former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute must tell jurors their real names and cannot testify anonymously, a judge ruled Monday.

Etute, 19, of Virginia Beach, is scheduled to begin a two-day trial Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. On Monday, attorneys argued one of several pretrial motions that remain to be decided.

Attorney Katie Turk of Radford, the daughter of Etute's other defense lawyer, Jimmy Turk, urged Judge Mike Fleenor to allow some witnesses to testify without using their real names. This was necessary so the witnesses could discuss "sensitive and highly personal" topics, Katie Turk said.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen opposed the defense's request, calling anonymous testimony "antithetical to the criminal justice system in Virginia" and noting that witnesses in other cases regularly delve into personal topics and give their names while doing so.

Judge Fleenor agreed with Jensen and denied the defense motion, saying that the public has a right to know the identity of people offering testimony in criminal trials.

Naming witnesses is part of holding open, public trials in criminal cases, and is "fundamental to our system of justice," Fleenor said.

Etute is charged with second-degree murder for the beating death of Jerry Paul Smith, a 40-year-old Blacksburg restaurant project manager who attorneys say matched with Etute on Tinder, leading to a sexual encounter in April 2021.

Afterward, Etute began to ponder if the person with whom he'd had oral sex were a woman or a man, and he set up a second meeting on May 31, 2021, according to a police account of what Etute told investigators after Smith's death.

Etute told police that at the May 31 meeting, he discovered Smith was a man, punched him repeatedly in the face, kicked him, and left him bleeding on Smith's apartment floor. Relatives later found Smith's body there.

In court filings and in statements in and out of the courtroom, the defense has outlined a position that blames Smith for presenting himself as a woman online and saying he deceived Etute.

In court Monday, Katie Turk said that the witnesses who the defense hoped to call anonymously would testify about sexual encounters with Smith that were similar to Etute's. She described the witnesses as victims of the slain man and said that they had been sexually assaulted.

That brought a quick reaction from the judge. "That's an extreme stretch," Fleenor said, "to say that Jerry Smith committed any kind of sexual crimes."

Katie Turk said her claim of sexual assaults was backed by evidence the prosecution turned over to the defense in recent days as part of the discovery process. She said that the witnesses she described would not testify if they had to give their real names.

Jensen, however, said that none of the people Turk was referring to had made complaints about Smith while he was alive. Anyone coming forward now to accuse Smith of something "has very little credibility," Jensen said.

There was no argument Monday about another defense motion that would basically allow jurors to consider what is termed "gay panic" as a reason for Etute's violence.

The prosecution has not responded to the motion in writing, but Jensen said Monday that he was planning to do so. Fleenor said that he would wait at least until Jensen replies before making a ruling.

The background to the defense motion is that last year the General Assembly passed a law that ends gay panic defenses. The new law says that another person's actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity cannot be used to justify murder or voluntary manslaughter.

The law became effective on July 1, 2021, just over a month after Smith's death. The defense argues that because the law was not in effect when Smith was killed, it should not apply in Etute's case.

Last year Del. Danica Roem, the state legislator who introduced the bill banning gay panic defenses, said that she thought it should apply to Etute if it took effect before his trial.

