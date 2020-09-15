Judge sets aside jury sentencing recommendation for last Montgomery Crankdown defendant

CHRISTIANSBURG — Terry Wayne Miller, the final defendant in Montgomery County’s Operation Crankdown case, was sentenced Tuesday to serve eight years behind bars – half what a jury recommended.
Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk said that for the second time in 20 years, he would set aside a jury’s sentencing recommendation.
“The court has to be fair,” Turk said.
Turk’s decision came after defense attorney Aaron Houchens of Salem argued that Miller, 57, of Pembroke, really had only a small part in a case that involved 23 defendants, and that most defendants received less punishment than was recommended for Miller.
“He didn’t start the operation … he wasn’t the leader of this conspiracy,” Houchens said.
In October, a jury found Miller guilty of two counts of conspiring to transport meth into Virginia, and recommended a total sentence of 16 years in prison, eight for each charge.
In the two years since the Crankdown prosecutions began, everyone charged in the case was convicted. Miller was the last to be sentenced.
Houchens said that while one man, part of the Georgia end of the case’s Georgia-to-Blacksburg meth pipeline, received 35 years in prison, most defendants received far less than Miller was facing.
Grayson Scott Hamlett, 49, of Roanoke, who Houchens said had started the whole case — an assertion that brought a nod from Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz —was sentenced in June to serve 22 months. Others got a few years. Some received suspended sentences.
Aaron Wayne Hixon, 45, of Blacksburg, described by prosecutors as the primary figure in the case, was sentenced to serve 18 years.
Wolz noted that other than Hamlett, the defendants cited by Houchens cooperated with investigators. Hixon and others testified against Miller at his October trial and prosecutors recommended lighter sentences.
“That’s our system,” Wolz said.
Asked by Turk if he had anything to say, Miller again denied that he had anything to do with smuggling meth. He said that when he accompanied Hixon to Georgia, it was because Hixon’s wife was unable to go and Hixon needed help caring for Hixon’s mother there.
Miller said that investigators wanted him to testify about matters that he knew nothing about. He said he was told there were incriminating text messages between him and Hixon but he thought that was impossible. “I’ve never sent a text message to anyone in my life,” Miller said.
Miller said that he felt pressured into a jury trial and that he would have preferred to be tried by the judge alone.
And Miller said his drug involvement just wasn’t what prosecutors said it was.
“I bought drugs from Aaron Hixon,” Miller concluded. “I didn’t buy methamphetamine. I don’t do methamphetamine.
“I bought Suboxone. I do opiates,” Miller said.
Turk, one of several judges who oversaw the Crankdown charges, said it was an unusual case for Montgomery County due to the number of defendants and their various connections to the central conspiracy.
“I would agree you weren’t nearly as big a player as Mr. Hixon” or some of the other people charged, Turk said.
Turk said that as he considered Miller’s punishment, he had to take into account the sentences of other defendants.
With those sentences in mind, Turk said he was going to make “a very fact-specific deviation from what the jury recommended.”
Turk said he was imposing two eight-year sentences but would allow the two terms to run concurrently for a total of eight years in prison. The judge said he was imposing an additional three-year term but suspending all of it, and that Miller would be supervised by the probation office for three years after his release.
But Miller’s case still had one matter to resolve, the judge said.
Last week Miller filed his own motion saying his attorney had ineffectively represented him. Turk set an Oct. 19 hearing to rule on the motion, saying that if he agreed with Miller’s arguments, it would effectively start his prosecution over again.
“We’d be back to square one,” Turk said.
