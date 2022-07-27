Judge sets bond for former Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey

Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr., who has been held in jail since March pending sentencing on three felony convictions, learned Wednesday what conditions he would have to meet for at least temporary release from custody.

Circuit Judge David Carson set bond at $2,500 cash or $25,000 with surety.

If released, Jeffrey would be obligated to remain at home except for medical or legal appointments, Carson said.

Carson is scheduled to sentence Jeffrey Aug. 22.

Jeffrey, 53, has been in custody since a jury convicted him in March of obtaining money by false pretenses from the city Economic Development Authority and he was led out of court on Carson’s order. Later in the dual-victim case, Jeffrey admitted bilking the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization of Roanoke while working for it as a property manager.