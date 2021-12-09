Judge tosses case against Narrows police officer but says trial was necessary

PEARISBURG — Narrows police Officer Chad Jeffrey Stilley was cleared Thursday of charges that he killed a fleeing motorcyclist in a wreck last year.
The abrupt conclusion arrived early on the fourth day of Stilley's jury trial in Giles County Circuit Court. It came before jurors could consider involuntary manslaughter and other charges, and before Stilley's attorney could present defense witnesses — and before Stilley could testify, which his attorney said he planned to do.
Instead, Judge Lee Harrell said that he was taking the rare step of dismissing all the charges mid-trial because the prosecution had not shown gross negligence, an essential element in the accusations against the officer.
"Gross negligence shocks the conscience … We know gross negligence when we see it," Harrell said. "… It's not what happened here."
Stilley, 44, of Christiansburg, exited the courtroom in tears, escorted by his wife and parents. He said that he could not put his feelings into words. If convicted, Stilley, who started work in Narrows in 2018, had faced the end of a law enforcement career and up to 11 years behind bars.
After the judge's ruling, defense attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg described his client as "an innocent man who did nothing wrong that night, but put his own life on the line."
Harrell's ruling came in response to Tuck's motion to strike the charges, a request that is a standard part of most trials but is seldom accepted by a judge.
"The case could not go forward because there was no evidence that my client had committed any crime," Tuck said.
Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak, who was appointed as a special prosecutor in Stilley's case, issued a statement saying it had been an honor and privilege to represent the life of the motorcyclist, and that he still thought it had been appropriate to charge the officer.
"As a former police officer myself, this was an extraordinarily difficult responsibility," Rehak said in the statement.
Stilley was indicted in July for involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and failing to yield the right of way. The charges came from the death a year earlier of Michael Allen Acord, a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter and Celanese worker. Acord had bought a new Harley Davidson just weeks before, then went out on the night of July 24, 2020, to ride his new bike much too fast, attorneys and witnesses recounted this week.
Racing west on U.S. 460 at speeds that reached 113 mph, Acord went through the radar of Pearisburg Officer Paul Vinson, who turned on his lights and tried to pull over the motorcycle.
Ahead of the chase, Stilley, the only Narrows officer on duty at about 10 p.m., edged his car into U.S. 460 at its intersection with Narrows' 3rd Street, near a gas station and fast food restaurant. He blocked the right westbound lane with his unmarked, charcoal gray vehicle.
That stretch of highway has a 40 mph speed limit. Acord entered the area at more than 100 mph, Vinson said.
Stilley activated his lights and sirens, then pulled across the left lane a few seconds before Acord reached the intersection. The Harley Davidson dropped onto its side and skidded into Stilley's car with a catastrophic impact that was played — in dash-cam videos from the officers' cars — repeatedly in court.
Acord ended up partly under Stilley's car, with an array of injuries that a medical examiner said included a broken back, broken legs and ribs, and more. Photos showed him lying near the edge of the eastbound lane closest to the narrow median. Stilley's car, still perpendicular to traffic, had its front end across the median.
In opening statements Monday, Rehak said that Stilley chose to set up a roadblock without getting his chief's permission, as the Narrows department required, and in violation of procedures that were standard for the Narrows department and for many others. Testimony this week said that roadblocks are widely considered to be a use of lethal force, and that such force is appropriate only in cases involving violent felons or imminent threats.
Tuck countered that the speeding motorcycle was an imminent, deadly threat, and that Stilley put his car across the road to keep innocent people from getting into the middle of the high-speed pursuit. Stilley saw an eastbound minivan signaling a left turn that could have taken it into Acord's path and made a split-second decision to pull across the left lane, Tuck said.
The minivan's driver, Paul Pitzer of Peterstown, West Virginia, testified Wednesday that he was on U.S. 460 heading to work a night shift at Celanese and intended to pick up some snacks at the Marathon station at the intersection when he saw a motorcycle coming toward him at a tremendous speed. Pitzer said the motorcycle looked like it would cross the several feet of grass that separated east- and westbound traffic, and that he thought it would hit him head-on.
At the last moment, a police car pulled between him and the motorcycle, Pitzer testified.
Trooper J.C. Reynolds of the Virginia State Police testified that marks on the pavement and ground seemed to show that just ahead of the intersection, the motorcycle had veered into the median for a moment before coming back to U.S. 460's westbound side.
As Rehak put a series of law enforcement officers on the stand, he had difficulty getting any to say that Stilley did anything wrong. For one thing, Tuck used emails obtained from the police agencies to show that Rehak waited until after the judge's evidence deadline to contact officers about becoming expert witnesses, prompting Harrell to rule that Rehak could not have the officers testify as experts.
But some of the officers had already started battling Rehak, hiring private attorneys in the months before trial to try unsuccessfully to quash subpoenas for records and testimony.
Rehak's prosecution of an officer put him "in a remarkable predicament … in an adversarial position with police," Harrell said as he reviewed the case before making his ruling.
The judge called the encounter between Stilley and Acord a "cataract of disaster." Harrell said that he had waited to hear one negative thing about Acord that might explain why he drove his motorcycle at such a speed and why he did not stop when Vinson tried to pull him over. But by all accounts, Acord was an honorable person, Harrell said.
"You're just left with the terrible mystery of what overcame him in that moment," Harrell said — then added that he and everyone else in the courtroom had at some point made their own terrible, unaccountable decisions, just without the fatal consequences that overtook Acord.
The judge thanked Acord's parents and other relatives who occupied one bench in the spectator's gallery, and Stilley's relatives, in an adjacent bench, for their "quiet dignity" throughout the trial.
As for Stilley, Harrell said he thought the officer was "callow — not necessarily in the measure of his years but in his experience."
"Was it a great decision?" the judge asked about the crucial moment. "Probably not."
But Stilley had only moments to figure out what to do, Harrell said, and had explained in his statement to investigators that he thought stopping traffic would slow down the chase and at least keep other drivers out of the way. Stilley did not act in a manner that met the requirements for either the involuntary manslaughter or reckless driving charges, the judge said.
As for a charge of failing to yield the right of way, Harrell said it was defeated once it was shown that Acord was going well above the speed limit. Virginia law says that a driver traveling at an unlawful speed no longer has the right of way.
But even with the evidence not supporting the three charges, Harrell said he thought it had been right to bring the case to court.
"The facts had to be examined … in the adversarial crucible," Harrell said.