Judge tosses case against Narrows police officer but says trial was necessary

Tuck countered that the speeding motorcycle was an imminent, deadly threat, and that Stilley put his car across the road to keep innocent people from getting into the middle of the high-speed pursuit. Stilley saw an eastbound minivan signaling a left turn that could have taken it into Acord's path and made a split-second decision to pull across the left lane, Tuck said.

The minivan's driver, Paul Pitzer of Peterstown, West Virginia, testified Wednesday that he was on U.S. 460 heading to work a night shift at Celanese and intended to pick up some snacks at the Marathon station at the intersection when he saw a motorcycle coming toward him at a tremendous speed. Pitzer said the motorcycle looked like it would cross the several feet of grass that separated east- and westbound traffic, and that he thought it would hit him head-on.

At the last moment, a police car pulled between him and the motorcycle, Pitzer testified.

Trooper J.C. Reynolds of the Virginia State Police testified that marks on the pavement and ground seemed to show that just ahead of the intersection, the motorcycle had veered into the median for a moment before coming back to U.S. 460's westbound side.