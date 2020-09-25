Juneteenth counter-protester in Floyd found guilty of disorderly conduct, sent to jail

Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig appeared as a witness for the prosecution and was first questioned by county Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, who asked Craig for details of the rally. “It was Juneteenth; the folks who organized it had reached out to me and been given guidelines” beforehand, Craig said.

Police tape was used to cordon off the rally area outside the county courthouse, and Craig said he and several deputies were on standby to maintain peace and security at the government building.

Craig also clarified that contrary to Hamrick’s impression, the rally was not about the Confederate monument that stands in front of the courthouse, and which has been a point of contention among various factions in Floyd in recent months.

“It had nothing to do with that. It was Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter,” Craig said. Craig said he watched from the roof of the courthouse as Altizer left the rally at one point with a small Confederate flag and returned with a much larger one, which he then carried while he paced along the police line.

Branscom asked whether, prior to Altizer’s altercation with one of the rally participants, which was caught on video, the event was peaceful.

“It was,” Craig said.