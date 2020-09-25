Juneteenth counterprotester in Floyd found guilty of disorderly conduct, sent to jail

FLOYD — A counterprotester at the town’s Juneteenth rally was found guilty of disorderly conduct Wednesday and sentenced to serve three months in jail.
Roger Altizer paced in front of the rally crowd on June 19 with a Confederate flag.
“What the court needs to consider, is what was the intent?” said District Court Judge Randal Duncan. “What message was he trying to convey when he called someone a ‘little b----?’”
Altizer, who is currently residing in Floyd but has also lived in Hanover County, came to the event to counterprotest, his attorney, Ryan Hamrick, said. Hamrick defended his client against two charges —assault and battery and disorderly conduct —after witnesses saw Altizer respond angrily to taunts from a rally attendee, plant his flag in the ground, rip his shirt off and head back toward the crowd shouting obscenities and threats.
Altizer pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was found guilty of the disorderly conduct charge and issued a $2,500 fine, with $1,000 suspended, sentenced to 12 months in jail, with nine suspended, and ordered to complete an anger management program. Altizer will also be on probation for two years.
“Mr. Altizer was involved in a counterprotest, and that protest was peaceful,” Hamrick told the court, adding that Altizer’s actions were a result of him being “provoked.”
Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig appeared as a witness for the prosecution and was first questioned by county Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom, who asked Craig for details of the rally. “It was Juneteenth; the folks who organized it had reached out to me and been given guidelines” beforehand, Craig said.
Police tape was used to cordon off the rally area outside the county courthouse, and Craig said he and several deputies were on standby to maintain peace and security at the government building.
Craig also clarified that contrary to Hamrick’s impression, the rally was not about the Confederate monument that stands in front of the courthouse, and which has been a point of contention among various factions in Floyd in recent months.
“It had nothing to do with that. It was Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter,” Craig said. Craig said he watched from the roof of the courthouse as Altizer left the rally at one point with a small Confederate flag and returned with a much larger one, which he then carried while he paced along the police line.
Branscom asked whether, prior to Altizer’s altercation with one of the rally participants, which was caught on video, the event was peaceful.
“It was,” Craig said.
Describing the incident he witnessed from the roof, Craig said, “For the majority of the time [Altizer] was causing no trouble, but toward the end I saw him approach a gentleman with gray hair.” When he saw what appeared to be Altizer “lunge” at the man, he said, he radioed for backup from other officers and began to make his way down from the roof.
Alitzer’s demeanor “did not appear to be friendly, especially after taking off his shirt,” Craig said.
After an argument with the gray-haired man (later identified as Thomas Mathews, who also testified during the trial), Altizer moved toward Mathews and, according to Craig, “I don’t want to say he swung, he lunged, and from my view, that was an offensive move by Mr. Altizer.”
Mathews testified that he had earlier debated Altizer about the Confederate flag.
Hamrick pointed out that Craig was 15-20 yards away from the altercation, and could not hear what the defendant and the victim were saying to one another. He also couldn’t testify that he had seen physical contact between the two men.
Five legal observers, including Alan Graf, attended the rally that day, and two can be seen in the video, distinguishable by their bright green hats and vests, placing themselves between Altizer and the rest of the group.
The two women were seemingly trying to de-escalate the situation, attempts that Graf testified were technically outside the scope of their assigned duties.
Asked how he would describe Altizer’s demeanor that day, including in the hour during which Altizer paced in front of those gathered for Juneteenth, Graf used the words “belligerent” and “threatening.”
Graf said Altizer’s behavior grew angrier following his conversation with Mathews.
Mathews testified next, offering an account of events that ultimately forced the court to dismiss the commonwealth’s charge of assault and battery.
Mathews said he overheard Altizer debating the symbolism of the Confederate flag with another rally attendee, and that Altizer claimed the red of the flag represented the blood of Christ. Mathews told Altizer that was “well-documented” as false, and as propaganda, he told the court.
Mathews said he heard Altizer shout, “I’m going to kick your a--.” Mathews added, “I don’t remember any punches thrown, but I felt like he was coming toward me, like the threats were for me.” Branscom asked him if he felt any fear or apprehension about potential violence. “No. But if there had been fewer people between us, maybe,” Mathews said.
Branscom agreed that Altizer had the constitutionally protected right to protest, and even that political speech is protected.
“Personal actions and personal anger,” Branscom said, is when Altizer crossed the line.
“Fortunately, Mr. Mathews didn’t take the bait” when Altizer threatened him, Duncan said, but he continued that Altizer’s conduct demonstrated a “blatant violation of the statute.”
Duncan conceded that perhaps a female legal observer shouldn’t have placed herself in Altizer’s path, but asked, “Why would he respond to someone trying to maintain the peace” by calling her a “little b----”?
Branscom said he intends to contact Hanover County to update officials there on the case, as Altizer faces charges of brandishing a firearm and shooting from a vehicle in that jurisdiction. Altizer was out on bond, Branscom said.
