Jury begins deliberations in Rockbridge County gas station fatal explosion case

LEXINGTON — A Rockbridge County jury began deliberating Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter trial involving a Roanoke man criminally charged in a 2019 Buena Vista gas station explosion that killed four people.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 53, was arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in March 2021.

On May 10, 2019, Westmoreland delivered gasoline to the South River Market, a gas station and covenience store at the intersection of South River Road and Old Buena Vista Road.

According to evidence presented by the commonwealth, less than an hour after Westmoreland finished the delivery and departed, the market exploded with a force that leveled the building.

Four people died in the explosion. One victim, Paul Ruley, 54, was a regular South River Market patron. The other three victims were store owner Roger Roberts, 69, his son, Kevin Roberts, 44, and Kevin’s daughter, Samantha Lewis, 27.

Westmoreland’s trial began on Aug. 15 and was scheduled to last three weeks, through Sept. 2. The prosecution, represented by Rockbridge County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jared Moon and Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Lester, called over 30 witnesses to testify.

Moon and Lester’s argument relied heavily on evidence that suggested Westmoreland overfilled the above-ground tanks behind the South River Market by about 800 gallons on the morning of the explosion.

According to records presented by the commonwealth, 3,600 gallons were ordered to fill the tanks, and Westmoreland delivered 3, 579 gallons, even trial evidence indicated that there wasn’t room for the gasoline inside the tank

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the court recessed due to the smell of gas. The courthouse was asked to evacuate, and once fire and rescue crews gave the OK, court resumed.

On Tuesday, the commonwealth rested its case, and the defense, represented by Roanoke-based attorney Rob Dean, summoned its first two witnesses: John V. Cignatta, president of Datanet Engineering, Inc., and Rick Roby, president of Combustion Science and Engineering, Inc.

Cignatta and Roby were called to testify as experts, and both men said they examined the explosion site on at least two occasions after the incident occurred.

Cignatta said the tanks at the market were missing some safety mechanisms mandated by federal and state codes, including vent pipes and overfill valves. The tanks also sat about 20 feet from the back of the store, but Cignatta said the industry standard is 50 feet for gas stations similar to the South River Market.

Cignatta also testified that the tanks were designed to be filled with a “splash” technique — “the most dangerous way to fill a gasoline tank.” A safer technique used in newer model tanks would have directed gasoline to the bottom of the container through a longer pipe, he said.

Cignatta and Roby both testified that there was no evidence of a gasoline overfill in the tank pit.

“We evaluated that site very clearly,” Cignatta said. “We did not see 800 gallons having burned inside the dike. There’s no evidence of that.”

Roby said there was no visible damage to the bottom of the tanks, and there would have been if gasoline had fallen to the pit of the floor and burned.

Both men also said the record keeping that indicated the alleged overfill could have just been a “clerical error.”

“When you don’t have any evidence of an overfill, and someone says that it shouldn’t have fit because of their measurement, sticking the tank, we challenge the sticking of the tank,” Cignatta said. “That was a clerical error. He wrote down a number that was too high, and the fuel fit into the tank.”

Roby said those who inspected the site found that the explosion was caused by a cloud of vapor, which escaped the fuel tanks through a vent, was blown by wind into the market and ignited by a spark from a source — a microwave or freezer, for example — in the store.

After Roby stepped down from the witness stand on Tuesday, the court recessed for the day. Dean indicated to the court that he had plans to call additional witnesses when court resumed.

But when court was brought back into session on Wednesday — the trial's seventh day of questioning — the defense rested its case, too.

Once the jury had received its instructions from Circuit Court Judge Christopher Russell, closing arguments opened with comments from Lester.

Lester said the explosion was indeed an accident: “No one’s ever been claiming that he did this on purpose,” she said. “Mr. Westmoreland didn’t wake up that morning and say, ‘I’m going to go blow up South River Market.’ We’ve never suggested that it was intentional.”

But she said it was up to the jury to answer two questions: What caused the explosion? And did the actions or inactions of Mr. Westmoreland, which the commonwealth believes caused the explosion, amount to gross negligence?

“The delivery driver is the one putting the fuel in,” Lester said. “He’s responsible for it. He’s the last line of defense.”

Westmoreland kept his job as a delivery driver for two years after the incident. Dean said his client’s boss at Roanoke-based Webb Oil Corp. had testified in the days prior that Westmoreland was a trusted employee.

“They need to show that he was careless or reckless in some way,” Dean said of the commonwealth in his closing statement. “He did what he was instructed to do. He did what he was ordered to do. They're trying to put too much on Phillip Westmoreland. He's the delivery driver. He's not an engineer. He's not a combustion scientist. He's not a tank inspector. He's not from the DEQ. This man picks up a load and delivers it.”

But Moon said the store owners trusted Westmoreland to do his job correctly.

“He was inside that store. Do you know why? Because he trusted this man,” Moon said during his final argument. “Roger had no idea his life was in danger. Roger had no idea his son's life was in danger. He had no idea that his granddaughter's life was in danger.”

“The defendant either knew or should have known that his actions would lead to serious injury or death,” Moon told the jury. “You cannot negate his training and experience and all the supporting documentation. The evidence is there, ladies and gentlemen. You should not have to hunt up a reasonable doubt.”

Russell said the case was “a very important case, both to the commonwealth and to the defendant.” He dismissed the jury to its deliberation room at about 2:25 p.m.

At about 5:30 p.m., Russell said the jury had requested to recess for the day. Jury deliberations were expected to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.