Jury, cellphone evidence convict man in Montgomery County hemp theft

CHRISTIANSBURG — A seasonal farmhand at a Montgomery County hemp-growing operation was found guilty Wednesday of stealing $289,000 worth of harvested buds, along with a neighbor’s utility four-wheeler that was used as a getaway vehicle.
In a jury trial that lasted three days in Montgomery County Circuit Court, there was no direct evidence identifying Justin Scott Murphy, 30, as the masked intruder that security cameras spotted inside the barn at TruHarvest, a hemp farm located just west of Christiansburg.
The security videos were indistinct. No fingerprints or DNA samples were found at the crime scene. Investigators did not locate the hemp — which had a retail value of $2,500 per pound — nor find any payment that Murphy received for it.
Instead, the Fairlawn resident was incriminated by his two cellphones, which captured locations and even counted the footsteps taken on the early mornings when TruHarvest was robbed. The cellphones recorded trips to Muncie, Indiana, where investigators speculated that Murphy sold the hemp to a marijuana dealer who wanted to mix the identical-looking plants and thus have more volume to sell.
The tale of the cellphones, shown to jurors in videos of cell towers lighting up along maps, contradicted Murphy’s claim that he’d been drunk at a friend’s house on Feb. 24, the night of the last of four break-ins at the farm.
Jurors weighed the evidence for five hours and found Murphy guilty of nine out of ten charges, including three convictions for burglary, three for grand larceny, one for attempted grand larceny, one for breaking and entering and one for petit larceny, third or subsequent offense.
Judge Robert Turk scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 5 and ordered that Murphy continue to be held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail until then.
The long wait for the jury’s findings came after two days of presentations from the prosecution and no evidence from the defense. Attorney Brandon Ratliff of Blacksburg, who represented Murphy, told jurors that there were too many gaps and abundant reasonable doubt to reach a guilty verdict. Ratliff compared the evidence to the bread crumb trail in the children’s story of Hansel and Gretel and said the prosecution was leading jurors into the woods.
But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz, who tried the case with fellow assistant prosecutors Jason Morgan and Nick Lauer, retorted that there was plenty for jurors to consider.
“Poor Hansel and Gretel,” Wolz said. “… Too bad they didn’t have a cellphone.”
There was little argument about the outline of what happened at TruHarvest.
No one disputed that in the early morning hours of Dec. 28, 2020, and Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, 2021, someone entered the storage room where the farm stored one-pound boxes of harvested hemp. Murphy, who had worked at the farm through a temp agency from September to November, was named as a suspect by co-workers who said he seemed intent on buying some of the hemp for himself.
By Feb. 24, when the final break-in occurred, TruHarvest had installed a silent alarm that summoned deputies as an intruder entered. Cameras showed someone running as Montgomery County officers arrived, then seem to fall over a barbed-wire fence while feeing.
Soon afterward, still well before dawn, Deputy Casey Thayer was watching a road near the farm when a Kawasaki Mule drove by. The driver wore a red sweatshirt, as had the intruder caught that morning on the TruHarvest security cameras. Thayer activated his lights and followed the ATV, but it stopped in a driveway and the driver ran into the woods.
The Mule was stolen from a farm near TruHarvest. Jurors convicted Murphy of stealing the vehicle but acquitted him of breaking into the garage where it was usually stored. Ratliff argued that since the owner had been away that day, and his son also used it, jurors did not know exactly where the vehicle had been before it was taken.
At the time of the Feb. 24 break-in, Murphy had been using an auto borrowed from a friend. Officers found it behind some trees on the farm’s driveway. Murphy told an investigator that it was stolen from him. In the back of the vehicle was a pair of jeans that held Murphy’s wallet with an array of identification cards and licenses, and his wife’s bank card.
After Murphy was arrested at a friend’s residence on Feb. 25, officers collected a second pair of jeans that the friend said Murphy had been wearing. They had rips and bloodstains that could be consistent with an encounter with barbed wire. The medical officer at the Montgomery County Jail documented two wounds on Murphy’s legs that he said were bug bites, but which required bandages.
In a recorded jail phone call that was played in court, Murphy gave his wife an account that echoed what he had already told an investigator — that he had been “blacked-out” drunk at his friend’s house, the borrowed car was taken, and that there was nothing to connect him to the stolen hemp.
It was left to Lt. David Light’s analysis of cellphone information to put the pieces together. In long testimony Monday and Tuesday, Light explained how Murphy’s two phones, and a third used by his wife, pinged off the various towers around the New River Valley. Records of those pings, kept by phone companies and gathered through search warrants, showed the phones’ movements.
During each break-in at TruHarvest, one of Murphy’s phones moved to the tower closest to the farm. After the December and January thefts, Murphy’s phone headed from the farm to Indiana, where it stayed for several days before returning to Fairlawn, Light said.
On the early morning of Feb. 24, when Murphy had said he was drunk at a friend’s home, also in Fairlawn, his phone was again hitting the TruHarvest tower. After the time when the intruder ran, first from the barn, then from Thayer, Murphy’s phone was making calls to his wife’s phone. Soon his wife’s phone also was in motion, leaving Fairlawn and heading toward TruHarvest.
At one point, Murphy’s phone texted a location not far from TruHarvest to his wife’s phone, Light said. Soon afterward, both Murphy and his wife’s phones traveled back toward Fairlawn.
Adding to the location data was information from activity trackers on Murphy’s phones. Light said that after analyzing more than two and a half months of Murphy’s data, the dates when the suspect had the most early morning activity coincided with the break-ins.
In the early hours of Feb. 24, when Murphy said he was drunk in Fairlawn and when the TruHarvest intruder ran from officers, Murphy’s phone recorded movements just a bit longer than a 5-kilometer race.