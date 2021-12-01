Jury, cellphone evidence convict man in Montgomery County hemp theft

By Feb. 24, when the final break-in occurred, TruHarvest had installed a silent alarm that summoned deputies as an intruder entered. Cameras showed someone running as Montgomery County officers arrived, then seem to fall over a barbed-wire fence while feeing.

Soon afterward, still well before dawn, Deputy Casey Thayer was watching a road near the farm when a Kawasaki Mule drove by. The driver wore a red sweatshirt, as had the intruder caught that morning on the TruHarvest security cameras. Thayer activated his lights and followed the ATV, but it stopped in a driveway and the driver ran into the woods.

The Mule was stolen from a farm near TruHarvest. Jurors convicted Murphy of stealing the vehicle but acquitted him of breaking into the garage where it was usually stored. Ratliff argued that since the owner had been away that day, and his son also used it, jurors did not know exactly where the vehicle had been before it was taken.

At the time of the Feb. 24 break-in, Murphy had been using an auto borrowed from a friend. Officers found it behind some trees on the farm’s driveway. Murphy told an investigator that it was stolen from him. In the back of the vehicle was a pair of jeans that held Murphy’s wallet with an array of identification cards and licenses, and his wife’s bank card.