Christiansburg woman guilty of sexually abusing slain son; jury recommends two life terms

A Montgomery County jury found Kayla Nicole Thomas guilty Wednesday of four counts of sexually abusing her late son.

The jury recommended a sentence of two life terms plus 10 years. A sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 23.

During testimony that lasted all day, witnesses described how 2-year-old Steven Dale Meek II was sexually abused on Jan. 8, 2019. The prosecution described how Thomas' boyfriend McKenzie Kyle Hellman asked Thomas to abuse her son, and she did so, making five, 30-second videos of the abuse and sending them to Hellman.

Thomas, 27, took the witness stand and testified that she had done the acts she is accused of, but said she did so because was terrified of Hellman. She said she and Hellman, 27, had dated for about two years, and moved into together in Christiansburg mobile home, just weeks before the abuse of Steven. During those weeks, Hellman had used methamphetamine, Thomas said, and his personality changed.

"He turned into this monster I did not recognize," Thomas said.

Steven later died due to physical injuries based on another incident, according to testimony in the case, and Hellman is charged with the child's murder.