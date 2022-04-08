Jury deliberations to resume Monday against Rocky Mount ex-officer in Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON — After deliberating for five hours Friday, a jury decided to return to court Monday to resume consideration in the case against a former Rocky Mount police officer charged in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, who has been held without bond since summer, will have to wait until then to learn his fate on six charges.

During the weeklong trial in Washington, D.C.’s federal court, prosecutors presented heated online statements from Robertson calling for an “open armed rebellion” over what supporters of Donald Trump believe was a stolen election.

Photographs and video — both from Capitol surveillance cameras and a “selfie” posted to Facebook — showed the 49-year-old approaching the building, entering through doors that had been broken down by the mob and then striking a pose in front of a statue.

At least one police officer testified that he was struck by a large wooden stick that Robertson was carrying.

Corroborating all that evidence, Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower told the jury in her closing arguments Friday, was a witness who perhaps knew the most about what happened.

Jacob Fracker, who worked with Robertson at the Rocky Mount Police Department, agreed to accompany him to Washington and joined him with the mob that stormed the Capitol. Last month, he agreed to testify against Robertson.

Berkower asked jurors to remember the look on Fracker’s face when he said he was ashamed of what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Fracker, 30, testified against the man he considered a father figure. In return, most of the charges against him were dropped, and he faces the possibility of leniency when he is sentenced later for obstructing a special session of Congress that was meeting to certify an election won by Joe Biden.

Defense attorney Mark Rollins conceded that the insurrection marked “a dark day for America.”

Rollins admitted in his closing arguments there was likely sufficient evidence to convict his client on two charges, which involve entering the Capitol and its grounds while visitors were not allowed.

But he argued there was no evidence to show illegal use of the wooden pole that Robertson, a U.S. Army veteran, had used as a walking stick after being struck in the leg by shrapnel in Afghanistan.

Robertson did not testify, and there was conflicting evidence about how frequently — if ever — he used the walking stick.

Both Robertson and Fracker were fired from their police jobs shortly after being charged in the insurrection. Three other men from Western Virginia are among the more than 750 people from across the country who have been arrested in an investigation that continues.

When the jury returns Monday, it will resume deliberations on six charges that Robertson faces: Obstruction of an official proceeding, interfering with police officers during a civil disorder, entering a restricted area while armed with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a restricted area, disorderly conduct in the Capitol, and tampering with evidence.

