A jury on Wednesday convicted a Roanoke man of fatally shooting a relative of a former city council member at a 2021 party.

John-Bayleigh D. Smith, 22, faced two felony charges, first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder, in connection with the death of 46-year-old Clayton T. Williams.

After four hours of deliberation Wednesday afternoon, a Roanoke Circuit Court jury found Smith guilty of second-degree murder and the firearm charge. A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 23.

Smith testified during his two-day trial that he and Williams fought before the night of the fatal shooting. The men met for the first time at a house party in the 3100 block of Williamson Road Northeast on Oct. 9, 2021. That night, Smith, who is white, said Williams, who was Black, accused him of using a racial slur.

The two argued, which escalated until Smith fired shots into the air from a handgun.

After the October incident, Smith said he saw Williams again at a restaurant. There, Smith testified, Williams pointed a finger gun at him and mouthed, "Pow." Smith said he left the restaurant without speaking to Williams.

Then, on Nov. 14, after visiting several bars and restaurants, Smith said he got an invitation to a party at the same house where he and Williams first met.

Both men were there for about an hour, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Patterson said, before Smith stepped outside. Smith testified that Williams approached him and told him that he needed to "learn some [expletive] respect."

Smith said Williams got "real close in [his] grill" and was "full of rage." Smith said Williams turned to walk away, but then turned around and appeared to be taking something out of his pocket.

That's when Smith fired his handgun. He testified Wednesday that he closed his eyes and pulled the trigger until he heard the gun click.

Williams' girlfriend, who also attended the party, relayed a different series of events to the jury Tuesday. She testified that Williams approached Smith and extended his hand to make amends.

The girlfriend said she heard Smith say, "Nah," and use a racial slur before he pulled out his gun and shot Williams.

Williams' attorney, Patrick Kenney, questioned the girlfriend's motive, noting that the racially offensive statement appears nowhere in police reports. The attorney said no other slur is more "explosive" in America, especially when a Black man is killed.

"It's demeaning," Kenney said. "It didn't happen."

But Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Stephens argued that the girlfriend couldn't have "fabricated" the word "Nah," a term that aligns with Smith's accent and vernacular, as heard by jurors during his testimony.

Stephens said she couldn't have made up the statement if she hadn't witnessed it, as she testified that she had never met or spoken to Smith prior to the shooting.

After the shooting, Smith testified he left the residence before police arrived and ran to Preston Park, where he often played basketball. There, he said, he threw his gun into a trash can.

"I was scared," Smith said after Kenney asked him why he didn't call the police. "I didn't know what to do."

Kenney argued Smith acted in self-defense and urged the jury to "look through John's eyes."

"He was afraid, and that fear was reasonable," Kenney said. "He didn't feel like he had a choice."

Stephens countered that Smith returned armed to a residence where he had already had "an episode."

Prosecutors said Williams was shot six times, including four times in or near his back, according to his autopsy report. Detectives located 11 cartridge casings from Smith's firearm.

A forensic psychology expert who evaluated Smith after the incident testified that the defendant was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and abused as a child. The evaluator described Smith as hypersensitive, hypervigilant, fearful and worried, adding that he was "moderately paranoid."

Prosecutors said Smith told the doctor he "spoke Black." Smith testified he grew up in an urban community and may have used "the N word" in phone conversations with his mother. Stephens said Smith also told the doctor that he shot Williams because he got "three strikes."

"Three strikes and you're out," Stephens relayed. "He intended to kill him. He just had a stupid reason."

Williams was brother-in-law to Robert Jeffrey Jr., a former member of the Roanoke City Council.