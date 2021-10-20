Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty on all charges in killing of 16-year-old

A Roanoke man accused of murder was freed Wednesday after a jury found him not guilty on all charges.

Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, acknowledged that he shot 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo on a spring night in 2019 but said he acted in self-defense after Polumbo pulled a gun and attempted to rob him of drugs.

“I was scared. I didn’t want to get shot,” Glenn, now 22, testified during a two-day trial where he was facing a string of charges that included first-degree murder.

The prosecution argued it was Glenn who was intent on robbery and brandished a gun first. Polumbo, whose left arm was in a cast, and a teenage friend who was with him during the drug deal gone wrong would have seemed like easy marks, authorities suggested.

Glenn and Polumbo had never met one another before when an acquaintance connected them on a Friday night in 2019 and helped arrange a meetup so Polumbo could buy a couple ounces of marijuana, according to court testimony.

Glenn agreed to go to Polumbo’s home in Southwest Roanoke, where they met on the front porch, for the sale. Both Glenn and Polumbo’s friend, Dylan Keith, who was 18 at the time, agreed what happened next went down quickly, with Keith estimating it all took a span of about two minutes.