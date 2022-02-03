Jury finds Roanoke parking lot gunfight defendant not guilty

The third and final case in a parking lot gunfight sparked by a trivial traffic dispute ended this week with an acquittal for a Roanoke man who said he only pulled his gun in self-defense after his cousins were shot in the fracas.

Floyd Mitchell Harris, now 41, didn’t know the other man in the fray or what set off the confrontation that his attorney described as a clash between two hotheads — one of whom was Harris’s cousin — who cussed one another after passing too closely while driving outside a busy restaurant on Shenandoah Avenue.

The two vehicles never made contact. No damage was done, and no one was hurt. Less than 15 minutes later, three people would be shot, after the minor argument escalated from words to fists to guns.

“What started all of this was, admittedly, ridiculous,” said defense attorney David Damico.

The fight unfolded on May 29, 2019, outside a neighborhood lunch counter, Bob & Cheryl’s, during its noon rush.

Harris’s cousin, Anthony Brian Barnett, was described as the aggressor in a 2020 trial that ended with him convicted of a charge of wounding by mob and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Barnett returned to the restaurant, not once but twice, to continue quarreling with Miquel “Shane” Harper.

In between, he called another cousin, Lamar Antoine Barnett, for help. Harris, a delivery driver, happened to stop by Lamar Barnett’s work to see if his cousin wanted to grab lunch. He was told people were jumping on their other cousin, and decided to head over with Lamar Barnett.

Harris, in a police interview afterward, said he went because it was family, but he hadn’t been looking for trouble. He was carrying a 9mm pistol, with a lawful concealed carry permit, but said he took care to leave it behind in Lamar Barnett’s car.

He ran back to get the gun after Harper, who was being beaten up, pulled out his .380 handgun that he also carried with a legal permit and began firing.

“This whole thing is just crazy,” Harris, who didn’t testify at trial, told a detective in a videotaped interview played in court.

“All I saw was the gun in his hand,” he said.

Shane Harper, whose gunfire was deemed self-defense by authorities, testified that he had tried to defuse the conflict with Anthony Barnett and was waiting to order his lunch when Barnett returned again and beckoned him outside.

There, Barnett almost immediately threw a punch and a scuffle ensued, according to both Harper and witnesses.

Harper fell to the ground and said he took blows that he assumed were coming from all three cousins, as all three loomed around him, but added he couldn’t be sure as he said he was trying to protect his head.

Fearing for his life, he testified, he took out his gun and gave a verbal warning before firing.

Damico said neither Floyd Harris nor Lamar Barnett took part in the brief fight but instead stood by after realizing it was a one-on-one dispute and not a larger confrontation as they had feared.

Jurors leaned forward intently to watch repeated viewings of grainy security camera footage from surrounding businesses that captured part of the altercation.

Damico argued the clips proved Harris laid a hand on no one. The prosecution didn’t agree but also argued it was irrelevant as a mob charge holds all parties responsible when a group comes together to do harm.

The questions put to the 12-person jury at the end of two days of testimony included whether Harris seemed intent on violence that day or whether he reacted to a reasonable fear for his life and others.

Harper, in drawing his gun, shot both Barnetts, who weren’t armed, as they scattered and ran through the parking lot. Both men survived. Lamar Barnett entered a plea agreement last year, and was sentenced to 18 months.

Harper, in turn, was shot in the back as he was trying to get back inside the restaurant. Assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz said the circumstances pointed to a shooting of retaliation instead of defense.

Harris, in his police statement, agreed Harper was at the restaurant’s door and was holding his gun but no longer brandishing it.

But Damico said he also thought, as he surveyed the parking lot in panic, that Harper would swing the gun up again. His cousins were on the ground bleeding at that point. Harris thought he heard them screaming. He fired two rounds, and struck Harper once in the shoulder.

“He saw his cousins being gunned down in front of him,” Damico said. “... Who’s acting reasonably?”

Neither Harris nor Harper had a prior criminal record, and both said they had never fired their gun at someone before.

Harris stood trial Monday and Tuesday in Roanoke City Circuit Court on charges of wounding by mob, malicious wounding and use of a gun to commit malicious wounding.

The jury, after deliberating for about two-and-a-half hours, returned verdicts of not guilty on all counts Tuesday evening.

Harris lowered his head as the decisions were announced. When he raised it again, his eyes were filled with tears.

Sobbing loved ones enveloped him in a tight hug. Damico said it was a moment of great relief for the family after three years of proceedings, and they were grateful for the jury’s work.