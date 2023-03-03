A Roanoke County jury returned a mixed verdict late Friday in the case of a teenager accused in connection with the 2021 firearm killing of the manager of a Vinton McDonald’s.

Jeremiah Unique Pannell, 17, of Roanoke, was found not guilty of first-degree murder — a charge amended mid-trial from the more-serious aggravated murder — and not guilty of using a firearm to commit a felony. However, Pannell was found guilty of taking part in an attempted robbery that caused a death.

Defense attorney Aaron Houchens of Salem called the judgements inconsistent and asked Circuit Court Judge James Swanson to overturn the finding of guilt.

Swanson declined to rule immediately but said that he would take the guilty verdict under advisement while accepting the two findings of not guilty. The judge asked Houchens and Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan to file written motions about whether to throw out the guilty verdict, and also ordered a presentence report to be prepared.

He scheduled a hearing for July 11.

Pannell was 15 years old when Gary Lamont McMiller was fatally shot, but was tried as an adult. If the judge ultimately accepts the jury’s guilty verdict, he could choose to sentence Pannell as a juvenile, meaning that any incarceration would either end when he turned 21, or if continued, be reviewed every two years.

The charge of robbery that causes a death or serious injury is a Class 2 felony that carries a potential penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

Pannell’s jury trial lasted all day Thursday and Friday, with a string of law of enforcement officers, McDonald’s co-workers of McMiller, and others offering what Holohan described as “mountains of circumstantial evidence.“

Pannell was not accused of actually shooting, robbing, or feloniously using a gun himself. Instead, he was said to have been a principal in the second degree to the three charges he faced, meaning that the prosecution argued that he was present when the crimes occurred, and that he actively assisted or participated in some aspect of them.

Swanson at one point during the trial commented there were “evidentiary gaps, so to speak,” in Holohan’s case, which attempted to tie Pannell to the accusations.

The prosecutor concluded his presentation to jurors by playing a Snapchat video taken from Pannell’s phone in which the teen, in his bedroom, recited an apparently original rap lyric that boasted of owning a .38-cal. handgun and threatened to use it on anyone who crossed him.

In the rap, he called himself a member of Roanoke’s Villa Heights gang.

Houchens ridiculed the prosecution case, calling it “speculation … total guesswork” and asking, “Are we dreaming? Is this what passes for evidence in these United States of America?”

As for the rap video, Houchens called it “not classy” but said Holohan was only using it to play on the jurors’ fears.

“This juvenile rap culture is not a substitute for evidence,” Houchens said.

McMiller, 38, of Vinton was shot on Oct. 11, 2021, in the parking lot of his own restaurant, where he was trying to sell an ounce of marijuana to Pannell and two males.

Holohan said the other two persons involved have never been identified by investigators.

Testimony described Pannell arranging the marijuana deal through a former classmate at Patrick Henry High School who now worked at the McDonald’s.

Pannell drove his companions to the McDonald’s, and McMiller and the former classmate talked to them for three minutes, according to a security video of the parking lot that was played repeatedly throughout the trial.

The former classmate said there was some sort of impasse about the sale and McMiller walked away, but one of Pannell’s passengers got out, soon followed by Pannell and the other passenger.

According to testimony from two McDonald’s workers, the first of Pannell’s passengers to emerge told McMiller to hand over everything he had or get shot. McMiller asked if the male was armed, and told that he was, punched the passenger — who then shot McMiller in the chest.

McMiller died later in the hospital.

Holohan argued that other Snapchat videos and Facebook messages connected Pannell to McMiller’s death. But Houchens countered that while they showed the teen had a revolver of the same caliber that killed McMiller, there was nothing to show that it was the actual weapon fired by Pannell’s unidentified passenger.

Houchens said the evidence showed only that Pannell set up a drug deal, not that he had anything to do with his passenger’s actions.

As jurors began their deliberations, Holohan noted that Pannell had repeatedly refused to identify the shooter or the other person with him that night.