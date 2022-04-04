Jury selection begins for ex-Rocky Mount police officer in U.S. Capitol riots case (copy)

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began Monday for Thomas “T.J” Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer accused of crossing his law enforcement partners during the U.S. Capitol riots.

Robertson is charged, among other things, with using a wooden stick to block the path of Metropolitan Police Department officers during a chaotic rebellion by Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Off-duty at the time from a job he no longer holds, Robertson wielded the stick at a formation of police officers who were trying to prevent the advancing mob from overtaking the Capitol’s lower west terrace, a federal indictment alleges.

The 49-year-old has been held without bond since last summer. He appeared in court wearing a dark blue suit and tie and a face mask, which he removed one time to show a smile when he was introduced to 75 prospective jurors seated in the gallery.

Jury selection will continue Tuesday. The trial is expected to last until Friday at the earliest, and could extend into next week.

Robertson has not denied being inside the Capitol, but maintains he acted peacefully and did nothing illegal.

Among the potential witnesses is Robertson’s fellow police officer, Jacob Fracker, who agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea agreement. He will be sentenced later. Both men were fired from their jobs with the Rocky Mount Police Department shortly after they were arrested last year.

Of more than 750 people from across the county charged with participating in the insurrection, about 225 had pleaded guilty though early March, according to a count by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Robertson is just the third defendant to contest the charges and go to trial, although others are scheduled in the coming weeks and months.

A jury convicted a Texas man in February of storming the Capitol with a holstered handgun. In a second trial, a judge heard evidence without a jury before finding a Cowboys for Trump founder guilty of entering restricted Capitol grounds. But he acquitted the New Mexico man of a second misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Robertson faces six charges: Obstructing an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering a restricted building while armed with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct with the intent to impede Congress and tampering with evidence.

As the case began in Washington D.C.’s federal courthouse — just one block down Constitution Avenue from where the riots took place — Robertson quietly examined documents at the defense table as the jury pool was questioned.

Unlike jury selection in many criminal cases, this so-called voir dire process started with the assumption that everyone had heard at least something about the alleged offense.

As one potential juror put it: “It caught the attention of the world.”

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper asked the members of the pool if, apart from their general knowledge about the insurrection, they knew anything about Robertson’s case. He also inquired if what they had seen or heard would affect their ability to be fair and impartial.

Some expressed little doubt.

“They had no business doing what they were doing. They were 100% wrong...My personal opinion: They don’t deserve no slack,” one woman said shortly before she was struck for cause.

Another said: “It wouldn’t be fair to him” if he served on Robertson’s jury.

Most were willing to sit in judgment, while struggling to reconcile their personal views with the responsibility of jury duty. “I would hope so,” one woman said when pressed about her impartiality after suggesting that other groups of Americans may have been treated more harshly by the legal system than Trump’s supporters.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of a stolen election — which he repeated before urging a crowd of supporters that included Robertson to “fight like hell,’ shortly before the insurrection started — courts have found no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud.

At one point, defense attorney Mark Rollins objected to prosecutors asking potential jurors from what news source they got their facts, suggesting it was an attempt to discern their political views.

Cooper allowed the line of questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elizabeth Aloi and Risa Berkower.

One potential juror who called himself a liberal said he thought he would be able to make a logic-based decision, based on the evidence. But he worried aloud about how his wife, who he said shares his political views but is guided more by emotion, would react if there was a verdict of not guilty.

He was excused.

