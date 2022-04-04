Jury selection begins for ex-Rocky Mount police officer in U.S. Capitol riots case

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began Monday morning for Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer accused of turning on his law enforcement partners during the U.S. Capitol riots.

Robertson is charged, among other things, with using a wooden stick to block the path of Metropolitan Police Department officers during a chaotic rebellion of Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

Off-duty at the time from a job he no longer holds, Robertson wielded the stick at a formation of police officers who were trying to prevent the advancing mob from taking the Capitol’s lower west terrace, a federal indictment alleges.

The 49-year-old has been held without bond since last summer. He appeared in court wearing a dark blue suit and tie and a face mask, which he removed one time to show a smile when he was introduced to 75 prospective jurors seated in the gallery.

It was expected to take most of Monday to select a jury in Washington, D.C.’s, federal court. The trial is scheduled to last at least through Friday.

Robertson faces six charges: Obstructing an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering a restricted building while armed with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct while armed, disorderly conduct with the intent to impede Congress and tampering with evidence.

