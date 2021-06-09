Jury suggests two life terms for Christiansburg mother guilty of sex abuse of 2-year-old son, making child porn

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas testified Wednesday that Hellman became enraged at her after a pregnancy checkup and accused her of having sex with her doctor. To make up for it, Hellman wanted her to abuse Steven, Thomas testified.

Hellman was not related to Steven. Thomas shared custody of the boy with his biological father.

In a message, Hellman wrote that he wanted Thomas to carry out the three specific sex acts with her son, and that if Thomas would send him videos, “I should be able to touch you again.”

At Hellman’s trial in March, prosecutors played a recorded interrogation in which Hellman told police that he wanted to explore his sexuality and wondered if it would arouse him to see someone having sex with a child.

Thomas said Wednesday that she did not want to abuse her son and told Hellman that she would instead do other things that he wanted, such as doing drugs with him or having a sexual threesome with him and his ex-wife. To try to appease Hellman, Thomas said, she asked for and received nude photos of a female friend and gave them to him.

But on the morning after Hellman sent an electronic message asking Thomas to abuse Steven, she did so. “I finally, I guess, caved,” Thomas said.